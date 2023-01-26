OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners are looking for someone to buy the massive former Carroll County Courthouse building that they recently acquired. Time is running out for those who are interested.
Commissioners announced they had reacquired the 107-year-old building on Oct 6. It had been ceded back to them by the Ossipee Historical Society, which can no longer maintain it. The building had been a functioning courthouse until it was replaced by a new building in 2004.
Commissioners are now asking for the public’s help in determining a use for the massive building, which according to real estate website RE/MAX.com, totals 10,832 square feet and sits on about 2.6 acres.
On Jan. 19, a link seeking bids for the courthouse was posted to the county website, carrollcountynh.net. The Sun received a copy of the request for proposal on Jan. 21. Proposals are due Feb 1. at 4 p.m.
"Carroll County, New Hampshire, is seeking individuals or organizations interested in purchasing the historic Carroll County Courthouse," states the RFP. "The building, located at 20 Courthouse Square, Ossipee, New Hampshire, was built in 1916 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (2007). In 2022, it received a “Seven to Save” designation by New Hampshire Preservation Alliance."
Other structures on the list are the Bean Tavern in Raymond, the Flying Yankee in Lincoln, St. John Methodist Church in Jefferson, Hill Center Church, Stone School in Newington also named was "preservation trades" because there is a lack of skilled trades people to fix older structures.
Clarifications of terms and conditions of the proposal, requests for information and/or scheduling of site visits are to be directed to: Executive Coordinator Mellisa Seamans County of Carroll 95 Water Village Road Ossipee, NH 03864. She also can be reached at (603) 539-7751 or by email at mseamans@carrollcountynh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.