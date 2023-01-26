Carroll County Courthouse.jpg

The old Carroll County Courthouse, as seen on the New Hampshire Presrvation Alliance’s website. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners are looking for someone to buy the massive former Carroll County Courthouse building that they recently acquired. Time is running out for those who are interested. 

Commissioners announced they had reacquired the 107-year-old building on Oct 6. It had been ceded back to them by the Ossipee Historical Society, which can no longer maintain it. The building had been a functioning courthouse until it was replaced by a new building in 2004. 

