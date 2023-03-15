Wolfeboro resident Fred Cain, who created a petition signed by a couple hundred people to have county commissioners put public comment at the beginning of meetings, thanks the commissioners for agreeing to do so at the meeting of March 10. (GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM PHOTO)
CONWAY — After months of going back and forth, Carroll County commissioners at their meeting last Friday finally passed an updated public comment policy.
Historically, commissioners have held public input at the start of their meetings and at the end, but that changed after the Cain issue stirred controversy. On Jan. 12, commissioners decided to hold public comments till the end of their meetings.
Their latest decision comes after the board (Kimberly Tessari, Matthew Plache and Terry McCarthy) cut a nursing home employee’s job, then after groups showed up to discuss the termination of Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who worked at Mountain View Community for about 12 years, pushed public input to the end of their meetings.
In response, Cain’s husband, Fred Cain, started a petition that got several hundred signatures urging commissioners to move public comment back to the beginning of meetings.
When commissioners discussed public input Feb. 16, McCarthy (R-Conway) suggested putting the comment period back to the beginnings, and Plache) seemed open to it. Then on Feb. 23, Tessari (R-Ossipee) suggested they research what other counties do. Fred Cain said they appeared to be stalling.
When the March 2 meeting rolled around, county coordinator Melissa Seamans didn’t have time to update the draft policy she was working on. “If we don’t get it done next week, and I just suggest we revert back to the old policy so we can get this done,” said McCarthy.
Plache said the board isn’t obligated to hold public comments at all.
On March 10, Seamans reported that Belknap County takes public comment at the end, Cheshire has public comment at the beginning and may take comments throughout, Coos has public comment at the beginning, Grafton has no policy, Hillsborough takes comments at beginningn but only relating to agenda items, Merrimack didn’t respond, Strafford takes comments at the end but would be accommodating, Sullivan generally takes comments at the end, and Rockingham takes comments at the end but could change that if need be.
“None of it supports our original policy,” said Tessari. “I don’t think anyone had two (comment) sessions. People keep saying we moved it. We didn’t; we always had one at the beginning and one at the end. All we did was cut it down to one session.”
The policy passed by commissioners says at the chair’s discretion there will be a 15-minute public comment period at the beginning of each meeting.
Speakers will be asked to register on a sign-up sheet prior to addressing the board. Speakers are to remain in their seats and are allotted up to three minutes. Those who need more time to make their point are encouraged to submit written comments to the county coordinator.
“I would I would say by adopting this policy, we will be the only people with an actual policy of allowing people to speak at the beginning of a meeting on any topic,” said Plache,
Tessari said no other county offered two public comment sessions per meeting where one could bring up any topic. She also criticized newspaper coverage of the issue (the Sun and Carroll County Independence).
“I think media has been somewhat unfair in their criticisms of us; saying we’re trying to limit people’s viewpoint or their ability to speak,” said Tessari. “We’re clearly not. ... In Carroll County, they’re getting more chance to speak unfettered about any topic than in any of the other counties.”
Cain said he appreciated commissioners putting public comment at the beginning of the meetings.
“I think the Carroll County public deserves that,” said Cain. “I think you people, as commissioners, should want to hear what the public have to say.” Cain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.