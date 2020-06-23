CONWAY — Carroll County Broadband is seeking $11 million of the $50 million in coronavirus relief that the governor has set aside for improving internet connectivity.
The $50 million is part of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds that New Hampshire received. Gov. Chris Sununu said he would set aside $50 million for improving internet access.
Carroll County Broadband is a local group that seeks to improve internet access in Carroll County. It is about 14 months old and has representation from all 19 Carroll County communities. The county has 48,000 residents and 38,000 premises.
Carroll County Broadband co-chairman Rick Hiland of Albany announced June 15 in an email to interested parties that Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) asked him last week to propose how to use the money.
Hiland said he sent the proposal back to Bradley that day.
“As most of you know, this virus pandemic emergency has exacerbated the lack of high-speed internet/ broadband in Carroll County and rural N.H.,” said Hiland. “We need to take advantage of the opportunity. Keep your fingers crossed for success.”
Fellow chairman Steve Knox is recuperating after suffering a stroke.
Hiland provided a copy of the proposal in his email. The proposal is addressed to Bradley and Sununu. It seeks $11,043,964 to bring 100 mbps internet (upload and download speed) to “all homes, businesses and public buildings” in the county.
This funding would cover expenses related to preliminary work that would be necessary before construction could begin. He said that could happen as soon as next year.
Hiland listed these items as, management, contingency buffer, consulting and legal fees, insurance, pole attachment agreements, pole collection, pole applications and make ready work, and network design and engineering.
“These last three months of the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the critical need for reliable, affordable, high-speed broadband to every premise in New Hampshire,” said Hiland. “The rural areas of New Hampshire are often left behind, and it is in these areas where children often did not have enough broadband access to learn in an online environment. It is in these areas where working from home proved difficult, if not impossible, due to limited internet access.
“With all the medical facilities closed to everyone except emergencies and dealing with COVID-19 patients during the shutdown, telehealth access via high speed internet access is vital to the welfare of our residents. Additionally, access to tel-medicine appointments for many of our residents has proven to be very challenging due to inadequate high-speed broadband access.”
The Sun spokes to Bradley about it last Thursday.
“I’m really thrilled that the governor has allocated $50 million for rural broadband development,” said Bradley. “It’s going to be very helpful in the North Country.”
He said the pandemic has illustrated why there’s a need for better connectivity and he cited telemedicine and remote learning as examples.
Criteria for who can receive funding from the $50 million is being developed, said Bradley adding that members of Carroll County Broadband are working to make sure Carroll County is eligible as is he.
Hiland noted there are three ISP providers that could possibly help complete the project.
In the near future, the broadband committee will be surveying households and businesses. The committee will have a virtual meeting on Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. to iron out details about the survey and its distribution.
Hiland emailed a draft of the survey Tuesday, which is asking questions in order to gauge the bandwidth needs of the community and understand the limits of current infrastructure.
He said they will ask questions about related services often bundled with internet — like TV and phone. “We will also ask questions that let us understand the physical infrastructure in your area — for example, we will ask who your electric utility is because we need to know who owns and operates the utility poles on your road,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.