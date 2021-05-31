CONWAY — The new paid parking program at the three of the town’s popular canoe and tube launching sites on the Saco River got off to a soggy start Memorial Day weekend. Although attendants were manning the three sites — Davis Park, First Bridge and the Smith-Eastman Landing — the rain and chilly weather for the most part kept river revelers away.
Parking is free for residents and property owners and $20 for everyone else. All three locations were monitored by attendants. The town is trying out one self-serve kiosk at Town Meeting Road, which leads to the Smith-Eastman landing. On Sunday, attendant Ethan Robitaille said traffic was slow. He said about 15 people with stickers came by, a few others turned around when apprised of the fee, and one person paid.
Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said Monday that overall it was slow and that the attendants Monday were working only half a day.
Parking enforcement will run weekends, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through June 20, followed by daily monitoring though Labor Day.
Selectmen last winter decided to start the parking program in response to overcrowding of these sites last summer.
During the pandemic last year, throngs of visitors escaping indoor activities flocked to outdoor destinations and overwhelmed the parking lots.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the attendants are paid $16 an hour.
Conway residents and property owners can park at these sites for free but must obtain a sticker from Conway Town Hall. About 2,000 stickers have already obtained a parking permit.
