CONWAY — The Zoning Board of Adjustment last Wednesday approved a variance for developer Rob Barsamian, who is hoping to construct 243 housing units behind the Northway shopping plaza.
Barsamian and his attorney, Derek Lick of Sulloway and Hollis, sought the variance for 228 of the 243 housing units to be located on 16.4 acres behind the shopping plaza on the Route 16 Strip, which contains TJ Maxx and Christmas Tree Shops.
Appearing before the ZBA with Barsamian and Lick was Mark Lucy of White Mountain Survey and Engineering.
Without the variance, Barsamian said the project could not move forward because it wouldn’t make sense to build it. The development was given a variance for density last fall.
Part of their argument for the variance was the site is at a lower elevation than the highway by about 15 feet, so the project wouldn’t impact anyone’s views.
The zoning board consists of Chairman John Colbath, Andrew Chalmers, Jac Cuddy, Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce.
The reason the variance was needed because on April 11, voters reduced the maximum height of buildings in the Highway Commercial Zone from 45 to 35 feet and the height of structures from 55 to 45 feet. Residences at the Saco had been in the works for months before the April 11 vote. The “plans have called for three-story residential buildings with a building height of 39 feet and a structure height of 47 feet, 8 inches,” according to Residence’s application for a variance.
Thus, the project would exceed the height restriction recently voted in.
“One of the key things that I think is important here is to understand this particular lot in relation to the lots around it and why the application of this new ordinance to this new lot is not necessary,” said Lick.
“It’s our understanding that the purpose of the change in the ordinance to drop everything by 10 feet was to protect the viewshed of the mountains in the surrounding area. ... This particular lot sits much further below grade to the roadway than the lot in front of it,” he said.
“The long and short of it is you have a height restriction for a reason. Unlike other properties where the building would be essentially level with the roadway and you had this height restriction to limit it, you’re already starting from a point that is 15 feet below the roadway,” Lick reiterated.
Colbath asked if the developers could go deeper into the ground and have “garden” apartments.
Lucy replied that was “physically possible” but the garden-style apartments wouldn’t be ADA-accessible.
Barsamian said the builders are interested in creating the project as it was designed. He said the project is a $100 million effort.
“As I said, the first time, if we couldn’t get the density, we couldn’t do the project. And we’re kind of at that point again, if we can’t get the height, we can’t do the project. ... So, this is a total curveball for them. And so that’s the hardship we’re at.”
Hebert asked if there was any basis for granting the variance given that the project could be built with less density.
“The variance usually comes forward when the applicant is asking us to lessen the ordinance because of an inherent hardship within the land, to give them what they need, because they can’t comply with that,” said Hebert.
“Here, we’re doing it just the opposite. (They’re) coming in and saying, ‘We can comply with the ordinance but we want to have a higher density now that the ordinance has changed.’”
Colbath said, “I think when we have people interested in doing (a project) within public interests, justice and fairness, that we need to bend a little, and I’m willing to do it,” said Colbath.
Barsamian said he originally planned to build a commercial development at the site but was persuaded to do housing because of the need for it and because Settlers employees need a place to live.
Cuddy said theb petitioned article that created the building height article should have considered sea level when it comes to building height.
Resident Jim McQueeney asked if the developers could just lower the grade of the project, but Lucy said that wouldn’t change the building height because height is measured from the ground surrounding the buildings.
The zoning board had a five point “findings of fact” test in considering the variance. The first was the variance is in the public interest. This passed 4-1. Second, the spirit of the ordinances is observed. This passed 4-1. Third, substantial justice passed 4-1. Fourth, property’ values are not diminished. Fifth, enforcement of the ordinance would cause an unnecessary hardship passed 5-0.
After going through these criteria for the variance, the zoning board granted the variance 4-1, Pierce in the minority.
“The public just decided that they wanted to change it and they have the ultimate wisdom,” said Pierce.
Before the variance was granted, Town Planning Director Jamel Torres expressed ympathy for Barsamian because the town ordinance changed after the developers put so much work into the design.
“It kind of puts you guys in a weird spot,” said Torres. “It’s just kind of an awkward timing situation.”
Barsamian had said earlier that he hoped to get on the planning board agenda for May. And pending approvals break ground in late summer or early fall.
