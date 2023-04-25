20221230 Layout 5.04.08 2-OVIEW

The conceptual review of a proposed residential project at the site of the former North Conway Drive-In proposed to be developed by Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian. It will consist of 15 townhouse units along the Saco River (left) and 228 one- and two-bedroom apartments in eight buildings. (COURTESY MARK LUCY/HORIZONS ENGINEERING)

CONWAY — The Zoning Board of Adjustment last Wednesday approved a variance for developer Rob Barsamian, who is hoping to construct 243 housing units behind the Northway shopping plaza.

Barsamian and his attorney, Derek Lick of Sulloway and Hollis, sought the variance for 228 of the 243 housing units to be located on 16.4 acres behind the shopping plaza on the Route 16 Strip, which contains TJ Maxx and Christmas Tree Shops.

