CONWAY — Voters will have a variety of issues and candidates to consider when the polls open at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the town garage in Center Conway.
There are a total of 50 articles on the ballot, and there are 6,796 registered voters in Conway, according to Clerk Louise Inkell.
Residents will have to choose two selectmen out of a field of four. Incumbents Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers are being challenged by Ryan Shepard and Tom Reed.
On the planning board, incumbents Ailie Byers and Eliza Grant are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner.
Article 2 asks voters to approve a planning board proposal to have a year-long moratorium on construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the highway commercial district, commonly known as the Strip.
In an a recent interview on SUN-TV, which can be seen on Valley Vision or The Conway Daily Sun's web site, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said a moratorium would give the planning board some time to craft the master plan. In the past two years, the planning board has seen five proposals to build hotels of about 100 rooms.
Article 12 seeks to restrict building height to 35 feet in the also in highway commercial district.
Article 13 asks voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance. Proposed by Settlers Green, then reworked and recommended by the planning board 4-3, the article would likely allow two sign/murals at Settlers Green and the sign/mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery. Town officials say all are in violation of the town's current sign ordinance.
DegliAngeli thinks the article is written too vaguely. "The way it's worded will leave too much gray area and just make it impossible to enforce and it'll be a field day in the courts," he said.
Settlers attorney Kelly L. Ovitt Puc of Sulloway and Hollis in Concord said Jan. 3, “What we’re trying to do is make a reasonable adjustment, so that the signs that were intended to be regulated, are regulated, and the signs that weren’t intended to be regulated, aren’t regulated, (as it is) really public art.”
During the same TV interview, Town Manager John Eastman said town ordinances are voted on by the people and town staff are just trying to follow the will of the voters. "We may not like it, but that's what we have to do," said Eastman.
Article 14 is the town's $14 million operating budget. In addition to money to operate the town, this budget includes funds to expand the building department and do a property revaluation. If it fails, selectmen will need to severely cut services as the budget is $1.2 million higher than the default.
Articles 33 and 34 are housekeeping articles related to Conway Village Fire District voting to dissolve into the town in 2025. Article 33, says the Conway Fire Chief would be appointed by selectmen or a town council and the chief would hire his or her firefighters. Article 34 would allow for the town-run fire department to respond to mutual aid.
Article 35, by petition, asks if residents would like to form a charter commission. This would establish a group of nine elected officials to consider other potential forms of town government such as a town council. The charter commission would come to voters next year with a recommendation. Selectmen recommended it 5-0 and there is wide agreement that the current SB 2 form of government, with its poorly-attended deliberative meetings, is not working.
The town of Salem, last month, voted to change from an SB 2 board of selectmen town, like Conway currently has, to a town council form of government.
Conway last convened a charter commission in the early 1990s when it increased the number of selectmen from three to five selectmen.
"I think it's time to take a good hard look at how our government works," said Eastman.
An article to start a paid parking plan in North Conway Village was pulled by selectmen when they determined it was not ready to roll out. A major hurdle came up when it was discovered that phone apps, which the town was counting on for people to pay for parking, don't work in the village when it is full of people using their cell phones.
