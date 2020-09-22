CONWAY — Prospective voters have several new opportunities to register to vote in the November general election, the town moderator announced Monday morning.
Registration opportunities will be held Saturdays at Conway Town Hall, including Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Oct. 3 from 10 a.m-noon; Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon; and Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
If these times are not convenient, you can still register at the Town Clerk’s Office Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Bring a government-issued photo ID (driver’s license or passport) and evidence of Conway residency — tax bill, utility bill or lease, and also evidence of U.S. citizenship, birth certificate, passport or naturalization papers.
“The Town Hall is now open, and the Town Clerk’s Office has been extremely busy, so we hope that new voters will take advantage of these special registration times,” said Town Clerk Louise Inkell.
If you don’t know whether you have enough documentation, bring what you have. You can still register to vote even if you do not have any of the above by signing an affidavit.
On Nov. 3, Conway residents will be voting in the Kennett High School Gym, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. They may also vote absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The entire gym will be used, and voting will feel a lot like a trip to a big supermarket," said Town Moderator Deb Fauver. "Due to the number of voters expected and the need for social distancing, the polling location will require that voters walk the full length of the gym."
“Oct 24 is the last day to register prior to the Nov. 3 election," said Fauver. "There will also be same-day registration on Nov. 3, but registering now means waiting in only one line on Nov. 3."
On Sept. 26 and Oct 24, the Supervisors of the Checklist — Denise Leighton, Jean Simon and Terry McCarthy — along with some volunteers, will be doing the registering. On the other dates, it will be Inkell and volunteers.
Absentee and official ballots for the Nov. 3 state and presidential general election are being prepared by the N.H. Secretary of State and have not yet been received by Inkell.
More than 1,500 Conway voters have already signed up to receive absentee ballots.
The two-page application is available on conwaynh.org; at local post offices; at Hannaford at 32 Mountain Valley Blvd.; Shaw's Supermarket at 1150 Eastman Road; and at The Conway Daily Sun office at 64 Seavey St.
Prior to the Sept. 8 state primary, many voters requesting absentee ballots checked the box for both Sept. 8 and Nov. 3; for those who did, there is no need to send in a new application.
As soon as the ballots arrive at the Conway Town Hall, they will be sent out to the people who have already requested them.
At the 2016 presidential election, there were 4,553 in-person voters and 759 absentee votes. For November 2020, election officials are expecting at least 2,500 in-person voters and at least 2,500 absentee voters.
Wheelchairs will be available on Nov. 3, but any voters who found the Town Garage setup to be unmanageable may wish to consider voting by absentee ballot.
Voters can check their registration status and absentee ballot status and find further voting information at app.sos.nh.gov.
