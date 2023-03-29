Conway Village Disolve vote 32823

WIth Moderator Doug Burnell at left, Conway Village Fire District residents Tuesday vote to dissolve the district in 2025. The color of the cards didn’t matter — those who raised cards expressed support for the amended dissolution article. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Tuesday, village residents voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the Conway Village Fire District in 2025, a year later than originally proposed by commissioners. The annual meeting, which was postponed from March 14 by a winter storm, enjoyed a good-sized turnout of about 60 people.

Commissioners Steve Bamsey, chair, and Mike DiGregorio proposed dissolving the district in 2024 while Tom Buco, whose term expired Tuesday, was opposed.

