CONWAY — On Tuesday, village residents voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the Conway Village Fire District in 2025, a year later than originally proposed by commissioners. The annual meeting, which was postponed from March 14 by a winter storm, enjoyed a good-sized turnout of about 60 people.
Commissioners Steve Bamsey, chair, and Mike DiGregorio proposed dissolving the district in 2024 while Tom Buco, whose term expired Tuesday, was opposed.
In the contested race for Buco’s seat, Etienne Vallee defeated Janine Bean 36-16.
Vallee told the Sun on Wednesday he was surprised by the result because Bean is a former commissioner who had negotiated the intermunicipal agreement with North Conway.
“I thought she had a good chance of being elected, due to her experience and name recognition,” said Vallee, adding, “I thank her for voicing her opinion and entering the race. The questions she raised are all excellent ones, and must be answered as we prepare to dissolve.”
Vallee continued, “We both were in agreement that the district needed to dissolve, and our difference was mainly in the timing. The legislative body yesterday amended the time of dissolution from Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, and as a result I intend to serve the residents of the district until we entrust the district to the town of Conway. My priority in the next 21 months will be to ensure the district remains on solid financial ground.”
In a letter to the editor she sent to the Sun after the voting, Bean thanked voters and said: “I’m glad to see that Mike recognizes that now is not the time to dissolve. We need some time to iron out all the issues that have been brought forward.”
If the district dissolves, the town would absorb the fire department and water and sewer departments and a small park. Precinct staff would become town employees.
The main rationale for disbanding are the escalating costs of running a fire department, economies of scale that come with being part of the town, and having the town manage water and sewer would allow lines to be expanded more easily, which would help spur the creation of affordable housing.
Last week, DiGregorio said he would make a motion to change the dissolution date from Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, noting this would allow Conway to place an article on its 2024 warrant asking voters if they want to give authority to selectmen to make significant changes to the water/sewer department.
In addition, village commissioners have a disagreement with North Conway Water Precinct over a contract. Conway Village sends its wastewater to North Conway for treatment and DiGregorio said the Conway Village commissioners, who are well-versed in this issue, would be better equipped to resolve it than selectmen.
Resident Mark Hounsell, who discovered the town would need to take a vote to fully take over the sewer lines if not the sewer and water lines supported DiGregorio’s motion.
“We should have a clear indication of what the town’s plan is down to the nuts and bolts then it needs to be done in a decent order. So if we’re going to dissolve in 21 months, instead of nine months, that gives everyone time to get off to get their questions answered,” Hounsell said.
Village resident Randy Davison wanted to dissolve as soon as possible. He said the district is deeply in debt and that non-precinct areas of town that contract with Conway Village pay a lesser tax rate than village residents.
According to the town website, Conway Village’s tax rate is $2.38 per $1,000 of assessed property value and the non-precinct fire rate is 98 cents.
“Conway Village precinct taxpayers are floating a boat that is going to sink if it stays on the same course,” said Davison. “We should be dissolving.”
Bamsey agreed the varying tax rates aren’t fair. He said if the village dissolves, most of the non-precinct areas would be be covered by the town’s fire department and the rates would be the same.
“We have held that view for years that why do we have these two levels of taxation, when the service is exactly the same,” said Bamsey. “Unfortunately, it was based on historical formulas from years ago, you know, and we can’t constantly look at the history, because it is in the past. We’re trying to move forward into the future and that’s one of the reasons that we’re looking at dissolution.”
DiGregorio elaborated on the conflict with North Conway. “North Conway believes anytime they want to do a project up there, they just send a bill and we have no say-so,” said DiGregorio.
“So we usually, based on a contract that that (former commissioner Janine Bean) worked on years ago, we have to come to an agreement for any project they want to do. So we decided to go down the path of mediation to determine who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s that simple,” he said.
District officials said the district has no debt on the fire department but there is debt on the sewer department and that debt would remain with the village until it is paid off and would not be distributed to the town if the district dissolves.
After about 35 minutes, there was a show of cards to vote to amend the article. About 15 minutes later, another vote was taken on the amended warrant article. It passed overwhelmingly and Buco appeared to be the only one who objected.
“From the very beginning, I was opposed to it because it gives away our autonomy to make our own decisions here,” said Buco.
Buco, who is also a Democratic state representative, was praised and given a standing ovation for his hard work for the district. He is known in Concord for fiercely advocating for the district and making sure that it gets state funding.
“He brought in millions of dollars into the district,” said DiGregorio. “I know we’ve already clapped for him, but I want to personally thank Tom. I’ve been on a lot of boards, and Tom is one of the best guys to work with.”
Residents spent the balance of the two-hour meeting voting up or down the other 32 articles on the warrant. A number were housekeeping articles that had to pass if the village was to dissolve next year were voted down as the commissioner requested.
During the meeting, Davison said he hopes there won’t be more delays.
“I absolutely, firmly hope that when that comes before this board, again, that all the ducks are in a row,” said Davison.
