The Conway Village Fire District's annual hearing on the budget Tuesday drew about 20 people. At table from left: Bookkeeper Amy Snow, Water Superintendent Bruno Vallieres, Fire Chief Stephen Solomon and commissioners Mike DiGregorio, Steve Bamsey and Tom Buco. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Tuesday, the commissioners of the Conway Village Fire District voted to place on the annual town meeting warrant an article to dissolve the district, for voters to decide on March 14.

Voting on that day will start at 5 p.m. followed by the annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the fire station. Currently, the vote on dissolution is set to be a show of hands, but the moderator may determine a secret ballot will be needed.

