CONWAY — On Tuesday, the commissioners of the Conway Village Fire District voted to place on the annual town meeting warrant an article to dissolve the district, for voters to decide on March 14.
Voting on that day will start at 5 p.m. followed by the annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the fire station. Currently, the vote on dissolution is set to be a show of hands, but the moderator may determine a secret ballot will be needed.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
Driving the dissolution argument is the fact that costs for providing fire, ambulance is growing faster than the tax base can support. Furthermore, the town could more easily expand water and sewer lines to other parts of town than the precinct.
On Tuesday, following a public hearing on the 33 articles on the warrant, commissioners held a regular meeting in which they voted 2-1 to place the article to dissolve the district. Voting in favor were chairman Steve Bamsey and Mike DiGregorio. Voting against was Tom Buco.
On the village warrant, the article to dissolve will be Article 2 (Article 1 calls for the election of district officials). If district residents vote yes, the district will be dissolved as of Jan. 1, 2024.
At Tuesday’s public hearing, Conway Village District Superintendent (of water and sewer) Bruno Vallieres spoke passionately for dissolving, saying, “If you want to be one town, let’s act like one. Instead, everybody wants their own little space. It’s going to get expensive if we want our own little space.”
Bamsey said now if Conway Village needs a backhoe, it will have to buy one for a quarter-million dollars. But if the village dissolves, it could borrow the town backhoe. And if the town buys the backhoe, the cost is spread over a much larger tax base. The town also has cheaper insurance.
“There’s an economy of scale for everything,” said Bamsey.
Things became heated at times. At one point, Vallieres seemed to talk over resident Janine Bean, and Mark Hounsell joined the fray to stick up for Bean, who is his sister.
“You have to get control of this meeting, sir,” said Hounsell to Bamsey. Eventually Hounsell walked out of the meeting.
Bamsey said the decision is money-driven and if the commissioners did not think dissolving would save the village money they wouldn’t have presented it.
DiGregorio said water and sewer systems are paid for by the users. If the system expands to cover more users, the rates per person go down.
Fire Chief Stephen Solomon said village district residents will have to pay $2.89 per $1,000 of property value this year but “non precinct” areas of Conway would pay $1.17 per thousand for the exact same (ambulance and fire) service and Solomon said that’s unfair.
“If we don’t dissolve, I can tell you I will not recommend to the commissioners that they continue the existing contract with the town,” said Solomon.
“Because we’ve got to come up with something that’s fair,” he said.
Much of the initial discussion at the hearing was parsing the wording of Article 2, which originally read “To see if the District will vote to terminate the existence of Conway Village Fire District per RSA 52:21 and turn all its assets and debt over to the Town of Conway as soon as practicable but no later than Jan. 1, 2024, and with any restrictions placed upon any asset prior to dissolution staying in place.”
Resident Mark Hounsell questioned the part about “any restrictions,” and bookkeeper Amy Snow said it pertained to financial assets that have a designated purpose in the village.
“We wanted to make sure that the stuff that you guys have paid for all these years is protected,” said Snow.
Snow said the wording was recommended by the New Hampshire Charitable Trust and other experts the district consulted with.
“I guess they could make a mistake, too,” said Hounsell. “To me, that’s not clear.”
Snow elaborated that some assets like grants for the water and sewer can only be used on village projects and the article is worded so money that was given to the village doesn’t get used someplace else if the town takes over the district’s property.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, a village resident, said she felt the article was “extremely vague.”
Solomon said district officials checked the wording with New Hampshire Charitable Trust, New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration and legal counsel.
“So it’s been all over the place. This is the language they wanted for this article,” said Solomon.
To which Seavey replied, “But we don’t want it.”
Hounsell then quipped, “I can see why lawyers will like it, because you will be in court and they’ll make some money.”
Laraine Cormack stuck up for the commissioners, saying residents should give them their trust.
Buco suggested all the assets be listed, but Moderator Doug Burnell, who was seated in the audience, said being “vague” could be a good thing in case the commissioners forget to add something.
Bean wanted the district to wait for the town’s master plan to be updated before dissolving.
DiGregorio and Bamsey said dissolving before the master plan is updated makes sense because it will give the town a clearer direction.
“Waiting another year will only delay the process,” said Bamsey. “We right now are at the point where some really hard decisions have to be made. And that’s whether we’re going to dissolve or, you know, we’re going to start to carry some incredibly high tax burdens that won’t exist in other parts of the town.”
Most of the other articles on the warrant are simply housekeeping matters and money-related matters. For example, Article 33 contains permission for the district to accept up to $1 million from a grant from the EPA and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office for the purpose of sealing wastewater pipes. Sealing the pipes would save village rate payers money because they would no longer paying to treat groundwater that’s been leaking into the sewer system. The grant requires no local tax money be spent as matching funds.
“We need to give Amy a lot of credit for this because she did a lot of research, a lot of paperwork, a lot of filing and talking to people and ultimately got them to waive the the shared costs that usually involved in these big projects,” said DiGregorio.
The commissioners ultimately voted 2-1 (Buco in the minority) to place Article 2 on the warrant, then amended it to clarify the dissolution would be effective Jan. 1, 2024. The final warrant will be released next Monday at the earliest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.