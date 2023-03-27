vote

Towns including Tamworth, Effingham and Hart's Location will hold town meeting elections today.

CONWAY — Conway Village and some area towns will vote today as their March 14 meetings were postponed by a daylong snowstorm.

Conway Village Fire District residents will vote on whether they want to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024 or some other date. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station and will be traditional town meeting style. There will also be ballot voting starting at 5 p.m. for a commissioner seat being vacated by Tom Buco. Janine Bean and Etienne Vallee are vying for the seat. Bean is a write-in candidate and Vallee is on the ballot.

