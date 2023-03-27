CONWAY — Conway Village and some area towns will vote today as their March 14 meetings were postponed by a daylong snowstorm.
Conway Village Fire District residents will vote on whether they want to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024 or some other date. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station and will be traditional town meeting style. There will also be ballot voting starting at 5 p.m. for a commissioner seat being vacated by Tom Buco. Janine Bean and Etienne Vallee are vying for the seat. Bean is a write-in candidate and Vallee is on the ballot.
Effingham voting will take place from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 68 School Street. Two candidates are vying for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen — Michael Cahalane and Christopher Seamans.
There is a race for a one-year town clerk/tax collector seat between incumbent Bethany Bouchard and Allen Curtis. And incumbents David Garceau and Leo Racine along with Vicki Kirkwood are running for two three-year seats on the budget committee.
Hart’s Location also moved its town meeting and town election to today. Voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with the school meeting to start at 4:30 p.m. and the town meeting at 5:10 p.m. All events are taking place at the Notchland Inn on Route 302.
Tamworth also votes today at the the K.A. Brett School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Three are running for two school board seats: Newcomer Shauna Peterand incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron. Town meeting will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School gym.
Wakefield votes today on town and school elections from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Town Hall Opera House. There are contested races on both ballots. The school ballot has a four-way race for two one-year seats between Bob Ouelette, Ryan Manning, Kaitlin Spencer and Robert Decolfmacker.
On the town side, there’s a two-way race for one three-year seat on the planning board between Dick Desroches and Rose Cleveland Baxter. There is a four-way race for three three-year seats on the budget committee between Elizabeth Conner, Joshua Fuller, Jerry O’Connor and Pricilla Colbath.
