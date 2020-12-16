CONWAY — Paul DegliAngeli, Conway's public works director, told selectmen at their last meeting that the highway garage needs to be expanded and he hopes the board will ask voters next April for funding to do so.
Improvements to the garage, built in 1988, had been planned for the past two years but were delayed due to other priorities, such as moving Conway Parks and Rec to renovated space at Kennett Middle School.
In May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town election was at the highway department garage. It was at that election that Town Manager Tom Holmes and selectmen took the unprecedented step of asking voters to defeat several articles, including one to fund a capital reserve account that would have provided money for expanding the garage.
The garage also was the town's polling place for September's state primary.
At Tuesday's meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes and DegliAngeli again discussed the need to propose funding at the 2021 town meeting.
“The logic behind it is to get the millions of dollars of equipment that sits outside all year inside, and maybe we can extend the life of that equipment and save taxpayers money in the long run," said Holmes.
DegliAngeli added that since the garage was built, the town has acquired more equipment and the machines are larger now than they were decades ago.
“We are out of room,” said DegliAngeli. “We need the expansion.”
The expansion would increase the length of the garage by about 40 feet in length. Renovations would include adding four large bays.
The town has awarded a bid for the work to contractor L.A. Drew of Intervale, who is willing to hold the price with the exception of an increase in the price of steel, which DegliAngeli described as “skyrocketing.”
The budget sheet in the selectmen’s agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting said the money needed for the project would be $435,852, not including increases in the cost of steel.
In December of last year, the anticipated cost was approximately $786,000. and Holmes explained that the town had already raised the cost of about half the project and now it needs the other half.
The balance s proposed to come from the capital reserve for maintenance of town buildings and facilities, to be voted on in April of 2021.
This capital reserve fund has a balance of $267,684 and town senior staff are proposing that selectmen ask voters for an additional $275,000.
Also proposed to be spent from the capital reserve this year is $50,000 for irrigation at the former town recreation site; $26,575 for a pump at the police station; and $25,000 for a DPW storage building.
At the Dec. 8 meeting, when DegliAngeli covered a broad array of DPW-related issues, one highlight occurred when Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked if there have been any “dramatic” changes in trash and recycling trends at the transfer station since the “pandemic mess” started.
DeglAngeli confirmed there have been some changes. He said recycling of aluminum is up by almost three times what it was before the pandemic. He said the amount of aluminum recycled in 2020 will probably end up double what it was in 2019.
Thibodeau replied with a laugh that there must be a lot of beer being consumed.
“Various beverages come in aluminum cans, Carl,” said DegliAngeli, adding that aluminum recycling did “jump” when many people were home and receiving unemployment benefits.
