CONWAY — Starting as soon as this summer or fall, the town will start regulating at least some short-term rentals and begin residential building inspections if the town budget passes.
Residents will vote at the polls on the budget on April 11 at the town garage from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Article 14 calls for voters to pass a town operating budget of about $14 million.
In the budget is $132,473 in funding for an expanded building department that would have enough staff to perform residential inspections on new construction as well as inspecting short-term rentals for life safety and regulation compliance. The $132,000 is to be covered by revenue from increased building and licensing fees.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman and Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli took part in a video interview at the Sun office on March 31 in which they discussed the expanded building department with Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue. (Go to conwaydailysun.com to watch the interview.)
Guerringue asked the two officials when residential building inspections and regulation of short-term rentals might begin.
"As soon we can hire someone," replied DegliAngeli. "Let's say we're going to do it in summer of 2023."
At present, Conway has a building inspector — Dave Pandora — and an assistant building inspector/zoning code officer, Jeremy Gibbs. Pandora will be retiring next month, and Gibbs is expected to fill Pandora's shoes.
DegliAngeli says the assistant building inspector/zoning code officer position should be replaced with two positions, an assistant building inspector and a code enforcement officer.
Residential building inspections mean that when a new home is built or expanded, a town inspector will periodically check the work to make sure its processing appropriately for instance, did the builder put the house of foundation in the correct spot.
"As the town is growing, we're getting more and more complaints from neighbors that their driveways 'are on my property'," said DegliAngeli.
The new zoning officer would be charged with licensing short-term rentals.
Conway currently is in a state Supreme Court battle with short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow and regulate non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Since then, the town sued Kudrick, saying the town's zoning didn't allow them in residential zones, but Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick and the town appealed. That appeal is still pending.
DegliAngeli said that STRs are legal in the commercial districts now and could be regulated when the town has the staff to do so.
The regulation of short-term rentals would be paid for with an annual license fee equal to about three room nights.
"That's pretty reasonable," said DegliAngeli.
Eastman added that the cost of the license could be between $800 and $1,500 per year and there are about 700 STRs in town — enough to raise over $1 million.
Eastman added while some on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee oppose adding new staff, town residents are still complaining about overcrowded STRs.
"So we can't just look the other way," said Eastman. "I agree with Paul — part of the regulation process helps ensure that there's accountability."
If STRs were totally outlawed, there would be no way for the town to recoup the cost of enforcement as there is with a licensing system, said Eastman.
"I think that's unfair, that you have to spend a portion of your tax money to pay for an enforcement person to come to the person who's next-door to you who's raising a ruckus," said Eastman.
"So, we're saying you've got to give us the tools to do this."
The goal is also to inspect every STR for life safety issues on a three-to-five-year cycle. Potential issues include overcrowding, lack of emergency egress, septic failure, illegal parking and littering.
"The problem is, you know, we've talked about the nuisance and the disturbing the neighbor, but that's only one of the problems we're seeing," said DegliAngeli.
"We've got tax cards that show this is a two-bedroom house on a two-bedroom septic, but then when we find the (online) listing at that address, it sleeps 16."
