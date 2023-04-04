Mark John Paul

Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, (from left) interviews Town Manager John Eastman and Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli at the Sun office's studio on March 31. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — Starting as soon as this summer or fall, the town will start regulating at least some short-term rentals and begin residential building inspections if the town budget passes. 

Residents will vote at the polls on the budget on April 11 at the town garage from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Article 14 calls for voters to pass a town operating budget of about $14 million. 

