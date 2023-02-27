CONWAY — Last week, Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell questioned whether the town is fully prepared to take over the Conway Village Fire District if district members vote to dissolve next month, and today, selectmen will explore that topic.
The selectmen’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at town hall.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village residents will vote on dissolving at their annual meeting March 14. If it passes, the fire district would dissolve Jan. 1, 2024.
“Now the town is ... in the assumed position that just because a precinct dissolves, the town has to automatically take it over,” Hounsell said at selectmen’s Feb. 21 meeting, wondering if that’s right.
“I think that’s a very important question that you guys should get the answer to before we go forward.”
To get a clarification, Town Manager John Eastman reached out to legal counsel at the New Hampshire Municipal Association and town counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine.
“I wanted to make sure before the selectmen respond ... we have all the facts,” said Eastman.
NHMA Legal Services Counsel Stephen C. Buckley, in an opinion dated Feb. 22, said the town would assume water and sewer responsibilities, making sure debts are paid and so on. But the town wouldn’t own the infrastructure until residents vote to do so.
According to Conway Village officials, in the 1990s there was an annual town meeting vote to allow the town to take over the fire department if the district was to dissolve.
However, there hasn’t been a vote to allow the town to take ownership of the water/sewer department. Nor is there an article for town voters to vote on in April, and it’s too late to add one to this year’s warrant.
Buckley didn’t say who would own the infrastructure between Jan. 1, 2024, and Conway’s next town vote in April of 2024.
Conway Village Fire District commissioners have said they need to discuss the issue with an attorney.
Eastman asked Dennis if the town would need to take a vote in 2024 if the village dissolves and Dennis, who quoted some RSAs, said, “Maybe.”
“So, if the CVFD dissolves and the plant is deemed to then be an existing municipal plant within the town of Conway, then no,” said Dennis. “Otherwise, yes. I would have to do some additional legal research to definitively answer whether the CVFD ‘plant’ would simply become the town of Conway plant.”
Hounsell, in an email Monday, said before the village decides on dissolving, the town needs to update its master plan, complete the work of the charter commission, determine how the water and sewer department would change the town’s budget and staffing, and whether town approval to take on the water/sewer department is needed.
“For the voters of the CVFD to vote to dissolve on Jan. 1, 2024 would be a mistake,” said Hounsell.
“The board of selectmen should publicly vote the board’s position on the dissolution as it has the potential of creating catastrophic results since the fact is that the path forward for the town has not been adequately identified,” Hounsell said.
Other topics on today’s agenda include, Ski Touring update at Whitaker Woods, pickleball courts, parking on River Road and a public hearing on an article to accept Settlers Green Drive and private portions of Common Court as public rights of way.
