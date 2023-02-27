Conway Selectmen Mark Hounsell 22123

Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell is seen sharing concerns with Conway selectmen on Feb. 21 about the village fire district’s voting to dissolve next month. (VALLEY VISION SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — Last week, Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell questioned whether the town is fully prepared to take over the Conway Village Fire District if district members vote to dissolve next month, and today, selectmen will explore that topic.

The selectmen’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at town hall.

