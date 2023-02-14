mary

Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said at Tuesday's meeting that spotty cellphone service in North Conway Village was a major concern for her with the paid parking plan. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The plan to put in paid parking in North Conway Village this summer is all but dead.

Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to remove the $242,000 article from the town warrant, and will make a motion to take out the same amount of money from the budget at the Deliberative Town Meeting in March.

