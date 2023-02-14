CONWAY — The plan to put in paid parking in North Conway Village this summer is all but dead.
Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to remove the $242,000 article from the town warrant, and will make a motion to take out the same amount of money from the budget at the Deliberative Town Meeting in March.
Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey said she was concerned about the lack of cellphone service in the village. To make paid parking work, town staff was relying on the use of a phone app, and apps don’t work well in the village during busy times.
Apps were critical to the success of the program because to keep costs down, the town planned to install only three parking kiosks. In most communities with paid parking, kiosks are placed every 100-150 feet. Under the Conway plan, someone parking could be hundreds of yards from a kiosk.
Since being presented, the plan came under extreme criticism from North Conway businesses, which said the paid parking would drive away customers and inconvenience employees.
The North Conway businesses, led by Peter Edwards, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store, were particularly critical of revenue projections. Unlike other towns, which conducted professional studies to gauge traffic patterns and general viability, the town came up with revenue projections on its own.
The town said revenue the first year would be near $1 million, while Edwards projected about half that. The big difference was that the town and Edwards estimated a different number of parking spaces that would be used regularly.
