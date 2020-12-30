CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday voted to ask voters this spring to enact a townwide noise ordinance that would regulate more than just short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals have been a hot topic in town and there could be as many as 600 in town. Last year, selectmen decided the rentals were not permissible in the residential zone but held off enforcing a ban until new regulations could be put in place. Selectmen are gearing up to present voters with articles to implement such regulations this April.
A committee was created to make recommendations and they came up with five proposed warrant articles including the noise ordinance.
The short-term rental articles approved for the warrant at the Dec. 15 selectmen's meeting were to: define short-term rentals; make short-term rentals a permitted use in the residential zones; authorize selectmen to regulate and charge fees for rentals; and establish a short-term rental trust fund of $50,000 to manage them.
Selectmen held off on approving the noise ordinance article Dec. 15 because it was undergoing legal review, but approved it for the warrant Tuesday. The package of articles is meant to work as a system when it comes to short-term rentals. Noise ordinance violations could be counted against a short-term rental operator's license. Enforcement of the regulations would be paid for through license fees.
However, the noise ordinance would regulate far more than just rentals.
"I think it's important for people to realize that this is for the entire town, this isn't just relating to possible Airbnbs," said chairman David Weathers.
Town Manager Tom Holmes explained that the committee heard about a lot of noise complaints about short-term rentals but they felt that a noise ordinance shouldn't just be aimed at short-term rentals. Holmes also reported that Police Chief Chris Mattei was in favor of a noise ordinance and said it has been needed for a long time.
"They'd (police) would love to have something they can get their hands around and be able to address people's complaints when they get neighbors get noisy so on and so forth," said Holmes.
Town Attorney Peter Malia has reviewed and approved the ordinance, Holmes reported.
Holmes provided the Sun Wednesday with a copy of approved ordinance.
"Because the creation and/or maintenance of loud, unnecessary or unusual noises, within the Town of Conway, which are prolonged, unusual and unnatural in their time, place and use, detrimentally affect public health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare and prosperity of Town citizens, the Town ordains it necessary and appropriate to enact the following provisions and prohibitions," reads the purpose and intent. "This chapter is enacted by the Town of Conway pursuant to the authority granted by the New Hampshire Legislature as stipulated in RSA 31:39, I. (n), as amended."
That RSA would allow towns to penalties of up to $1,000 and Holmes said selectmen could set the fine schedule later. Money generated would go to the general town budget.
The proposed noise ordinance would prohibit "loud, unusual or unnecessary" noise from vehicles. That would include "peeling rubber" and honking the horn if not intended as a warning.
Holmes said it would apply to motorcycles.
There would also be restrictions on the times of day certain types of loud noises could take place. For instance, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The following would be prohibited: "loading, unloading, opening, closing, or otherwise handling boxes, crates, containers, building materials trash cans, dumpsters or similar objects."
Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. excessive and unnecessary noises from the following would be prohibited: construction vehicles, some agricultural equipment and power equipment like lawn mowers and chain saws. Also prohibited during those hours would be "loud and unreasonable" paying of audio equipment.
There are various exemptions, such as use of snowblowers, and people may apply for a special permit if the ordinance creates a hardship.
Most of the proposed noise ordinance comes from the town of Durham but ordinances from Gilford, Laconia and Manchester were also looked at. The noise ordinance is just over three pages long and its entire text will be printed on the ballot, selectmen decided 4-0 with selectman Steve Porter absent due to a work commitment.
Selectmen made the vote after Holmes told them they would not be able to get the text of the noise ordinance into the annual report in time for the March deliberative session.
At the Dec. 15 selectmen's meeting, the Sun asked if there was any consideration to only making it applicable to the residential zone rather than commercial or industrial.
Holmes replied that there are many homes in non-residential zones because zoning was implemented after the homes were built. He also said enforcement would be made upon complaint. If no one complains, there would be no violation.
"I've read this noise ordinance multiple times and I don't see anything in there that prohibits normal activity of pick up and deliveries from stores, industry," said Thibodeau. "There are a lot of things in here that are prohibited but regular normal commerce is not one of them as far as I can tell."
