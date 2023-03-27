east conway

The problem intersection at East Conway Road and Route 302, looking west. (FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will have representatives at today’s selectmen’s meeting to discuss the proposed roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302), an intersection where a couple died in a crash in 2018 and other collisions have occurred.

The DOT discussion was supposed to be held March 14 but was postponed due to a snowstorm. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. today at town hall. It’s the fifth item on the agenda.

