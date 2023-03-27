CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will have representatives at today’s selectmen’s meeting to discuss the proposed roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302), an intersection where a couple died in a crash in 2018 and other collisions have occurred.
The DOT discussion was supposed to be held March 14 but was postponed due to a snowstorm. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. today at town hall. It’s the fifth item on the agenda.
The state’s 2023-32 Ten Year Plan calls for construction of the “safety improvements,” meaning the roundabout, this year. It has a cost of $2.7 million.
Some area residents and business people objected to the roundabout being built instead of a traffic light.
Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) wrote a bill that was killed earlier this month that would have forced the DOT to put in a traffic signal instead of a roundabout. The bill was heard by House Public Works and Highways Committee a couple last month.
Buco, along with other people, testified for the bill on Feb. 3,
“After going out of our way to make this area zoned industrial, it (a roundabout) doesn’t make sense,” Buco said during testimony at the committee Feb. 3.
Last year, truckers performed demonstrations where they drove their trucks and large trailers around the roundabouts at the North-South Road, and it didn’t go well, said Buco.
“The lowboy (a type of trailer) was was snapping and popping,” said Buco. “It’s going to cause traffic to back up in every direction.”
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli spoke against the bill at the Feb. 3 hearing. “This intersection has been very problematic; we have had dozens of accidents and several fatalities,” said DegliAngeli.
“This legislation is an end run, it’s an attempt to change the outcome of the process,” he told the committee, which ultimately quashed the bill 15-0.
DegliAngeli said the lowboy trailer used in the truckers’ demo would not normally be allowed to go on those roundabouts.
He added that the truck and trailer were able to go through the roundabouts easily.
He also said the roundabout on Route 302 would be larger than the ones on the North-South Road.
Last May, DOT engineers presented the concept of a roundabout in Conway. They said the goal is to make the intersection safer while still moving traffic.
A New Bedford, Mass., couple died in a crash there on Labor Day of 2018.
Also on the agenda for today’s selectmen’s meeting is a discussion of bathrooms at Whitaker Woods.
In the summer and fall of last year, the Whitaker Meeting House restrooms were opened to the public. And it was used about 3,016 times. The restrooms were manned and paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money.
