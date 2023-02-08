Steve Porter 2723

Conway Selectman Steve Porter Tuesday makes a motion to put $242,000 for paid parking into a warrant article. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday voted to put funding for their proposed paid parking program into a warrant article.

The municipal budget committee had urged them to do so, saying that keeping paid parking in the operating budget would court disaster. The next step in separating paid parking from the operating budget, would be for budget committee or deliberative session voters to remove the $242,000 of paid parking funding from the $14 million proposed 2023 operating budget. Selectmen can’t remove the money themselves because the budget is in the budget committee’s hands.

