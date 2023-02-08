CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday voted to put funding for their proposed paid parking program into a warrant article.
The municipal budget committee had urged them to do so, saying that keeping paid parking in the operating budget would court disaster. The next step in separating paid parking from the operating budget, would be for budget committee or deliberative session voters to remove the $242,000 of paid parking funding from the $14 million proposed 2023 operating budget. Selectmen can’t remove the money themselves because the budget is in the budget committee’s hands.
Once that’s done, voters at the polls April 11 would be able to vote on the paid parking without affecting the budget, which residents will also vote on.
If the operating budget fails, the default budget, which is $1.4 million less, would go into effect and that would dramatically affect the town’s ability to provide services like road paving.
The 2023 operating budget also has funds for an expanded building department capable of regulating short-term rentals and a revaluation to make the property taxes equitable.
On Dec. 6, selectmen voted 3-2 to put the $242,000 to fund the parking program into the operating budget. Chairman David Weathers and Steve Porter were in the minority. On Tuesday, Porter made a motion to make the $242,000 paid parking funding its own warrant article.
Citizens including Mark Guerringue, the Sun’s publisher, had gone before selectmen in the past month, entreating them to make the parking a separate article. Budgeteer Stacy Sand opined on the same topic in an Op-Ed article in the Sun on Feb. 2.
“I think the right way to go about getting this program started is to have a separate warrant article presented to people and let them vote on that,” said Porter, adding selectmen need to find new revenues to offset taxes. “The last thing I want to do is to see our operating budget get muddied because of one program. ... If we are forced to cut our budget, I don’t think the people in this town realize the impacts of what they’re going to lose.”
After discussion, selectmen voted 4-1 to make paid parking its own warrant article. Selectman Carl Thibodeau voted against it, though he didn’t explain his vote.
Prior to the vote, Weathers suggested if Porter’s motion were to pass, the suggestion would be made to voters at deliberative session to remove the money from the budget, so they aren’t voting on the money twice. “For the record, I wanted it as a separate article, and I think this is the way to go,” said Weathers.
Selectman John Colbath, who is selectmen’s representative to the municipal budget committee, said he’s changed his mind, too.
While new revenue is needed from the parking program, now he agrees voters should be asked in a warrant article.
Colbath added that the money would also cover funds for the parking program at recreation sites like First Bridge and Davis Park.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey also changed her mind. She attended the budget committee meeting last week and heard their concerns.
“We have the responsibility of making sure this town keeps functioning. And if it reaches the point that goes to the default budget, we will not be functional,” said Seavey, adding the logic for putting the money in the budget was sound. “I don’t think it was a bad plan at all. But there’s just too much controversy going on right now.”
Before the vote, Town Manager John Eastman suggested to selectmen that if they make the article, they go on record saying that they will ask voters at deliberative session to cut the money from the budget.
Even if the money were cut from the budget and the article failed, selectmen could still do the paid parking if they found money elsewhere. However, Eastman said he wouldn’t recommend that.
Colbath said he expects the board would follow the will of the voters and none of the selectmen seemed to disagree.
The paid parking money in the budget might not even make it to the deliberative session as the budgeteers could remove it at their Feb. 15 meeting in which they also vote on whether or not to recommend the budget and warrant articles to deliberative session voters.
At the meeting of Jan. 31, Eastman recapped his conversation with budget committee chairman Peter Donohoe and explained the rationale for putting the paid parking in the budget was because it will involve new staff and ongoing expenses.
Donohoe recounted the same conversation with the budget committee members on Jan. 30.
“The sentiment was there was no benefit to this being a warrant article, or a budget item, as it related to the actual execution of this particular planned appropriation,” said Donohoe.
The budgeteer’s vice chairman Frank Jost said there had been some discussion that putting this in the budget allowed the town to move faster implementing paid parking and Donohoe said Eastman told him that’s not the case.
“The balance of the conversation, which was much longer, had to do with the concern that I heard from several committee members at the last meeting about the possibility that the default budget would become the focus for parking program foes,” said Donohoe.
“John agreed with the possibility that that sentiment could spill over and cause people to use the default budget as their way of as they’re referendum on the parking program,” Donohoe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.