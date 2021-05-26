CONWAY — People may stroll into town hall barefaced now that selectmen have lifted the mask mandate.
At Tuesday's meeting, where the decision was made, selectmen were also asked by the head of a local Republican
group if they could get the chamber to take down pro-mask signs, but Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the board won’t infringe on free speech.
As the new Conway Village town hall has only been open for a few months, this will mark the first time people are allowed to enter the building maskless since it opened in mid- March.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate, which was ordered last November, was lifted by Gov. Chris Sununu on April 16. He then left it up to individual municipalities, counties and businesses to do as they pleased regarding masks.
At the county administration building in Ossipee, the Carroll County board of commissioners lifted the mask mandate last week.
On Tuesday, Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who has mainly gone barefaced at meetings, made a motion that passed 4-0 to lift the mask mandate in town buildings. Selectman Steve Porter was absent.
The vote does not apply to the Conway Public Library nor the police station or fire stations, said Town Manager Tom Holmes and Library Director David Smolen on Wednesday, because they are controlled by separate boards. The town’s five fire departments are run by precinct/district commissioners, not the town.
But Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said, “We are no longer requiring those that enter the department to wear a mask if they have been vaccinated. We are also not requiring our officers to wear masks on duty when operating outdoors.
“However, regardless of vaccination status, while on duty officers will wear a mask when entering into local businesses and have a mask readily available in the event that they enter into private property where the occupants/owners request they wear a mask,” Mattei said.
Following the vote, Chairman David Weathers noted that at last Saturday’s dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station Saturday, about 250-300 people attended, and the vast majority didn’t wear a mask.
“It really seems strange that people were actually shaking hands and giving hugs,” said Weathers about fire station dedication. “And it seems strange, but it seems so good.”
Selectmen said it will remain people’s choice whether they want to wear a mask.
“We know there are people who are immune-compromised,” said Selectman John Colbath, who is also a registered nurse. “And we should not be criticizing people when asked because we don’t know what their story is.”
Before the vote, selectmen briefly discussed whether only vaccinated people would get to drop their masks but decided that was a moot point since nobody would be checking to confirm vaccinations.
“Nobody’s going to tell you that they are if they are or aren’t ... you know, getting into the whole Nazi Germany thing, ‘Oh yeah, show me your papers,’” said Thibodeau. “I’m not interested.”
During public comment, resident Steven Steiner, who heads the Mount Washington Valley Republicans group, thanked selectmen for lifting the mask mandate.
“The next thing I’m going to ask you is send a letter to owners of those obnoxious signs that say wear masks and ask them to take them down,” said Steiner, who said such signs are “anti-tourist.”
Colbath clarified that the signs belong to the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Signs requesting that visitors wear masks had been put up at the information booth in Conway Village, at Settlers Green and in Schouler Park. As of Wednesday, the only sign that is still up is near the information booth.
Seavey objected to Steiner’s idea.
“That’s on private property,” said Seavey. “They have a right to do whatever they want to do. It’s not up to us to control what other people do.”
Steiner mentioned that he saw Seavey “running around” at the fire station dedication enjoying herself without a mask.
Seavey replied that Steiner shouldn’t be telling her how she feels.
“What you see is all in your head,” said Seavey. “Sometimes you should keep it there.”
