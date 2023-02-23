phil

Phil Haynes stands guard at the Davis Park parking lot in Conway on June 23, 2021, the first year that the town started charging visitors to park at recreation sites. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Out-of-towners this year will no longer be charged $20 to park at Davis Park next to the Saco River in Conway as selectmen have decided to change to hourly fees instead.

Full-time residents and property owners in Conway (and perhaps Albany, depending on their town meeting), can get $5 stickers to park at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing.

