CONWAY — Out-of-towners this year will no longer be charged $20 to park at Davis Park next to the Saco River in Conway as selectmen have decided to change to hourly fees instead.
Full-time residents and property owners in Conway (and perhaps Albany, depending on their town meeting), can get $5 stickers to park at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing.
Stickers hadn’t been ordered as of Tuesday.
The parking program starts the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend and ends Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
On Tuesday, selectmen discussed Davis Park during the town manager’s report portion of the meeting.
Town Manager John Eastman said last year, selectmen wanted to change the way parking was dealt with at Davis Park because people had to pay $20 even if they just wanted to go for less than an hour. In that case the town would have to buy a kiosk.
“The biggest amount of feedback that I got from anybody (from) last year’s parking at recreation sites was at Davis Park they wanted to see it go to hourly,” said Thibodeau. “A lot of people like to get down and just spend a couple hours.”
Thibodeau said people go to the park to play basketball and tennis. In the future, pickeball may be added there. “People aren’t going to want to pay $20 to get down there playing pickleball for an hour and a half,” said Thibodeau.
Eastman said no one complained when the town started charging $3 per hour instead of $20 at Smith Eastman, where many people like to take walks on a river-side trail.
The kiosk the town would buy would spit out tickets that visitors would display on their dashes.
The cost of the kiosk would be paid off over two seasons.
There are about 40 spaces at Davis Park but a few more could be added.
Selectman John Colbath made a motion to buy the kiosk and do hourly parking at Davis Park, and the motion passed 5-0.
Meanwhile, Thibodeau said that people parking without paying along River Road at First Bridge in North Conway is becoming a safety hazard.
First Bridge is a popular tubing, kayaking and canoe put-in.
“I have been up through there multiple times during the summer, when it was an absolute disaster,” said Thibodeau.
“It is a dangerous situation. And it seems to me that since we started charging for parking, it’s gotten worse because now they’re parking out on the road.”
Eastman replied that selectmen could ban parking on the other side of Second Bridge on River Road, where people can park off the pavement.
Eastman also suggested bringing the fine down from $100 to $30 so that people are less likely to appeal their tickets.
“I had a lot of appeals last year,” said Eastman.
Selectmen made no decisions Tuesday on River Road Parking or the amount of parking fines.
