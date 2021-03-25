CONWAY — SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard had some good news to report on the COVID-19 pandemic front to the Conway School Board on Monday.
Not only are district employees scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine this Saturday, but the district will receive just shy of $2 million in federal education funds from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“You probably also may have heard about the ESSER 3, which is the federal relief program,” Richard said via Zoom during his administrator’s report Monday night. “It looks like the Conway School District will receive a good — it looks like maybe $1.9 million that has been released.”
Richard said he does not have specific details on what the schools can do with the money but added “we’ll be in the process of taking a look at that over the next week or two. It’ll probably involve some board members sitting in on how we’re going to do that, spend that money and develop the budget.
There will be some constraints on how the money is spent, he said. “We’ll have to put certain monies aside for certain things COVID-related and getting the deadlines — how long does this money go out specifically?”
On March 17, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire K-12 schools will receive $350,501,633 to help schools safely reopen and support students from the school relief fund.
According to the state Department of Education, that brings the total COVID-19 relief funds to over $650 million.
“New Hampshire schools are slated to receive the $350,501,633 in ARP ESSER through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021,” a release from Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut states. “This new funding is intended to help state education agencies take additional steps to safely reopen schools for in-person instruction, and to address the disruptions to student learning resulting from the pandemic.”
Edelblut said this includes using funds for “COVID-19 mitigation strategies and, to address the many impacts of COVID-19 on students, including from interrupted instruction; implement strategies to meet students’ social, emotional, mental health and academic needs; offer crucial summer, after-school and other extended learning and enrichment programs; support early childhood education; invest in staff capacity.”
Edelblut said New Hampshire schools, since last March, have responded “admirably” to the pandemic.
“The federal government has continued to provide unprecedented levels of support as we continue to stay focused on the important job of educating our students in safe and nurturing learning environments,” he said. “As we look forward to the summer and next fall, we will continue with that same supportive approach.”
As of Wednesday, Richard had not yet received any of the funds. “When the money is in the bank,” he said, “that’s when we’ll put a team together and see how we can spend it.”
Richard said 380 SAU 9 staff members from the five Conway schools, along with Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett, are registered to receive the first of two COVID-19 vaccines in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on Saturday.
“We’re just excited to get the vaccine process going,” he said. “I know our staff members will feel a little bit more comfortable and relieved once they start that process.”
The second round of the vaccine is scheduled for April 24.
The American Rescue Plan includes Hassan’s amendment to “require schools receiving these funds to develop and make public reopening plans, as well as dedicated funding for students who experience disabilities.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly tough on students, parents, and teachers,” Hassan said. “The American Rescue Plan makes an extraordinary investment in safely reopening schools for all students and addressing learning loss, while requiring any schools not already providing in-person instruction to develop plans to do so.
Shaheen said children have borne the brunt of the pandemic crisis and many have struggled with remote learning.” Getting our kids safely back in school has been a top priority and was crucial during negotiations on the American Rescue Plan, which is why I’m so pleased to see these federal resources be distributed swiftly, with an estimated $350 million coming home to New Hampshire,” she said.
Pappas said the best place for kids is back in the classroom. “That’s why a crucial component of the American Rescue Plan included significant funding to help schools reopen safely to full-time, in-person learning,” he said.
Kuster added: “These federal funds will help to ensure that schools are safe, make up for lost learning due to COVID-19, and ensure our Granite State students continue to receive a high-quality education as we recover from this pandemic.”
