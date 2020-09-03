CONWAY — Conway Scenic Railroad will be operating several special trains using historic equipment during its annual Railfans' Weekend, Sept. 5-6.
On Saturday, CSRR will re-create 1950-60s-era local freight trains using restored historic freight cars. These trains will depart at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the 1874-built North Conway station.
"If demand warrants, these trains will carry a rider-coach along with a traditional caboose to accommodate ticketed photographers," said Brian Solomon, events and marketing coordinator for the 1974-founded railroad.
"The train will stop at key locations along its ambling journey to allow photographers to disembark and document the train. There will be examples of freight pickups and drop-offs, where period freight cars will be placed on sidings in the traditional fashion," he said.
Although Conway Scenic Railroad is strictly a passenger excursion line, these photo freights will aim to re-create the tradition of local rail-freights delivery on the Boston & Maine Conway Branch and the Maine Central Mountain Division — the two historical railroad lines that comprise the tourist railroad.
Revenue freight operations concluded on B&M’s Conway Branch in 1972, two years prior to Conway Scenic Railroad’s commencement of excursions over the northern six miles of the branch. Regularly scheduled local freight service on the Maine Central Mountain Division ended in the mid-1980s.
The photo freights will be powered by one or two of Conway Scenic's vintage Electro-Motive Division diesel-electric locomotives, which are representative of the types locomotives used to move freight on B&M and Maine Central during the mid-twentieth century.
Seating is very limited on the photo freights, but tickets may be purchase at the North Conway station, by phone at (603) 356-5251 or at conwayscenic.com (under "Events").
On Sunday, Sept. 6, Conway Scenic will operate a Photographer’s Extra Mountaineer led by former Boston & Maine F7A 4266. This a streamlined diesel-electric enginer built by General Motors Electro-Motive Division in 1950 is among the classic railroad equipment maintained by the 470 Club, a group of dedicated railroad enthusiasts.
This special run will board at the North Conway station at the usual Mountaineer time of 11:30 a.m. but will allow extra time on its westward journey to Crawford Notch for a photo stop or two of the train at scenic locations.
Conway Scenic debuted its Mountaineer on June 27, which replaced the "Notch Train" on the North Conway-to-Crawford Notch run.
Mountaineer was the traditional name of a joint B&M-Maine Central scheduled passenger train that connected Boston’s North Station with Littleton via North Conway on a seasonal schedule.
It operated during the summer months beginning in 1935 until the early 1950s, and augmented the railroad’s regularly scheduled intercity passenger services. Conway Scenic’s Mountaineer aims to re-create the thrill of traveling on a 1950s-era transcontinental streamlined passenger train and uses a variety of period equipment including two Vista Domes built by the Budd Company of Philadelphia.
On Sept. 14, Conway Scenic will introduce its expanded Mountaineer schedule that will include addition runs for the autumn season and a long run that will allow passengers to travel beyond Crawford station to Fabyan. This popular autumn run allows for some stunning views of Mount Washington.
Go to conwayscenic.com or call the railroad to learn about mask-wearing and other safety protocol guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.