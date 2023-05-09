CONWAY — The Conway Recreation Department brought home three awards from the annual New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards ceremony in Concord on April 13, including two-first places in photo categories.

“We received two first-place awards in the ‘Fab 4 Photo’ contest and received honorable mention in the ‘Kim Perkins Special Event’ category for our Mobile Easter Egg Hunt,” Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone on Friday. “It was nice to be recognized by our peers.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.