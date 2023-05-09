Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane (left) and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody pose with Izzy Robichaud, 9, of Conway with the plaque the department received for taking first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane poses with Maren McAllister, 6, of Conway with the plaque the department received for taking first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
“All hail the queen of the ocean” was the title of this selfie taken by Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane (left) and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody with Izzy Robichaud, 9, of Conway at the Atlantic Ocean last year during summer camp. The image took first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane (left) and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody pose with Izzy Robichaud, 9, of Conway with the plaque the department received for taking first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane poses with Maren McAllister, 6, of Conway with the plaque the department received for taking first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
“All hail the queen of the ocean” was the title of this selfie taken by Conway Parks and Recreation Director Michael Lane (left) and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody with Izzy Robichaud, 9, of Conway at the Atlantic Ocean last year during summer camp. The image took first place in the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards in the Fab 4 Photo contest in Concord on April 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Conway Recreation Department brought home three awards from the annual New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association Awards ceremony in Concord on April 13, including two-first places in photo categories.
“We received two first-place awards in the ‘Fab 4 Photo’ contest and received honorable mention in the ‘Kim Perkins Special Event’ category for our Mobile Easter Egg Hunt,” Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone on Friday. “It was nice to be recognized by our peers.”
In the photo category, Conway garnered first place for “Amazing Accomplishments” — a photo of Lane, who is also the head coach of the Kennett High boys’ hockey team, and 6-year-old Maren McAllister at pond hockey at the Ham Ice Arena. It was there that Maren told Lane she was going to be in the NHL one day.
Pond hockey is one of the fall programs that Conway Rec offers for children in grades K-5 runs once a week for five weeks. The program, according to Lane, “is not designed to teach kids how to play, rather let them try hockey in a pond hockey fashion. Coaches throw pucks out and let the youngsters have fun.”
Conway Rec received another first-place award in the “Fab 4 Photo” contest for a photo titled, “All hail the queen of the ocean,” which featured Lane along with Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody and Izzy Robichaud, 9, of Conway, at the ocean wearing her seaweed crown last summer.
“Everyone was pretty excited to hear we won, especially Maren and Izzy,” said Lane, who along with Moody took photographs with the youngsters holding the plaques.
After being nominated twice before for the prestigious “Kim Perkins Special Event” category, for its Mobile Easter Egg Hunt, Conway Rec received honorable mention laurels, losing out to an obstacle course event run by a southern recreation department.
Perkins was the beloved longtime recreation director for the North Conway Community Center for more than 40 years. The state award was the brainchild of former Conway Recreation Director John Eastman and Lane several years ago.
For the past four years, Conway Rec has offered a mobile Easter Egg Hunt for families in Albany and Eaton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway Rec's traditional egg hunt — on the field in back of Conway Elementary — did not take place in either 2020, 2021 or 2022 and now it may stay a thing of the past.
“People say they prefer this to the Easter egg hunt,” said Lane.
Conway Rec staff, along with the Easter Bunny and twice with his cousin Ernest, traveled across the area in two pickup trucks, delivering candy and good cheer to more than 250 homes. The trek takes a little over five hours to complete.
“We’d been nominated twice before, so we’re gaining with an honorable mention this year,” Lane said. “Maybe next year will be our year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.