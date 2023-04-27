CONWAY — It's called "the Happiest Race on Earth," and the National Off Road Racing Association's NORRA Mexican 1000 Race often is just that, with lots of camaraderie and excitement taking place in a remote and beautiful desert setting south of the border — but the event also is punctuated by ever-present danger, swirling dust, extreme heat and sometimes, death.
Come April 30-May 4, Conway-based Team No. 603, consisting of best friends Chuck Sutton and Mike Petell, both 46, will be out to “get happy” — co-driving Sutton’s modified 234-hp 2022 Can-Am Maverick XRC Turbo RR in the approximately 1,300-mile, staged, five-day rally race through austere and strikingly scenic Baja California, Mexico.
To get there, Sutton — owner of Sutton Luxury Limousines and of Furber & White Funeral Home, which he purchased in February from his father, Charlie Sutton — and Petell — general manager of Profile Powersports of Conway — left the valley on Wednesday night and flew Thursday to San Diego.
“Our goal is just to finish,” said Petell in a joint interview with Sutton on Sunday.
“The icing on the cake would be to place in the top 10 in our division,” added Sutton, who first competed in the race last year as well as in the shorter, two-day Mexican 500, both with friends who are racers.
This is the first of what they hope will be many duo races to come, including in the United States, such as the Mint 400, held in Las Vegas and said to be America’s largest and oldest off-road race, held every March.
“We’ve got a big community of ATV enthusiasts and gearheads in the valley, so I think it would be great for a local team to go out and compete in the Mexican 1000 because it is a really big deal,” said Petell.
“We’ve got the second biggest ATV park in the country (at Berlin’s Jericho Park) — it’s a great family sport and it’s growing,” he added.
Just how tough a race is it?
Last year, when Sutton competed in his first Mexico 1,000, a total of 268 teams started and just 111 finished, due to crashes, mechanical malfunctions and the demanding environment.
There have been two fatalities each of the past three years. Injured races have to be evacuated out via helicopter. Racers get hit by rocks in the dusty conditions. And make no mistake — it gets hot in those race suits in the desert.
The race features 11 classes: trophy truck unlimited, trophy truck legends, trophy truck spec, short wheelbase 4x4 vehicles, unlimited four-wheel vehicles, two- or four-wheel drive mini or mid-sized pickups, two- or four-wheel drive mini or mid-sized pickups, stock mid-sized two- or four-wheel drive truck or SUVs, full or two-wheel drive truck or SUVs, sportsmen truck four-wheel full bodied trucks and SUVS; and hammer truck unlimited (rock crawler type vehicles with purpose or custom-built chassis).
Sutton’s modified Can-Am Maverick is outfitted to weigh a little over 2,000 pounds (compared to the stock version, which weighs 1,860 pounds). Team 603 is competing in the Stock UTV Turbo class.
Asked to describe their caged buggy’s modifications, Petell and Sutton said they added an 8-gallon auxiliary fuel cell under the seats that is operated by an electric fuel pump. They’ve calculated 11 fuel changes during the course of the race.
They’ve gotten a ton of help from supporters here in the valley, all of whom they greatly appreciate.
Sean Shannon let them practice on Sundays all winter in the sand and gravel pit off Route 302 in Bartlett at Glen Sand and Gravel.
Gus Johnson of Lucky Gunner Garage of Center Conway did some of the roll cage foundation work as well as the bumper and tire mounts.
KIOTI Tractors came on board as sponsors for shipping and fuel as a sales rep made a visit to Profile Powersports (which carries KIOTI products).
Method Race Wheels and Tensor Tires also came on board.
Jake Bissonette, originally of Bartlett and now of Poland, Maine, is a co-driver and support truck driver for the race. He installed the fuel cell and did some of the front brake work for the suspension, as did the crew at Profile.
Bissonette flew down to Texas earlier this week to pick up Team 603’s vehicle, which was shipped to Texas from Conway to friend Thomas Purcell’s home in the Dallas area.
He drove the trailer hauling Team 603’s and another team’s vehicle to San Diego, where he was to meet up today with the two teams for the crossover into Mexico.
Ben Croce of Croce Communications of Conway wired a lot of the critical communications equipment for the buggy and for the safety lights.
Steve Snow of Snow Signs of Center Conway did the graphics and the wrap-kit. Bill Kittredge of North Conway’s House of Jerky contributed products for their sustenance.
The race last year consisted of about 1,000 miles of dirt and 300 on asphalt. Sutton and Petell expect this year’s to be similar.
Taking the checkered flag last year was Bryce Menzies and his father, Steve Menzies, crossing the finish line in their WD T-1 truck with a time of 18 hours 36 minutes and 42 seconds.
The race itself gets underway Sunday, with a leg from Ensenada to San Felipe, a dirt course of 215 miles.
Day 2 on May 1 is from San Felipe to Bahia de Los Angeles, a run of 237 miles. Day 3 is from there to Loreto, a 400-mile leg. Day 4 is from Loreto to La Paz, a trip of 287 miles; on Day 5, the race ends at San Jose del Cabo, a trip of 155 miles. The awards are set for May 5 in San Jose del Cabo.
Race fans can follow their progress at conwaydailysun.com, where readers may also view a video interview of Team 603 by the Sun sales representative Mathew Kipp — a self-confessed fellow motorhead who is as pumped up about the race as they are.
You can also follow them on the Mexican 1000 YouTube channel. The Sun will follow up their adventure with a feature story once they return
