CONWAY — Police say a driver who apparently fell asleep at the wheel Sunday afternoon caused Route 16 to be closed for 15 hours into Monday morning.
On Sunday evening at 4:17 p.m. officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 16 near the intersection of West Main Street, said police chief Chris Mattei.
Officers discovered a 2017 Toyota Corolla sheared a telephone pole in half and the connected lines caused a second pole to break. The car came to rest approximately 15 feet off the Route 16's roadway on the west side of the roadway facing south.
The driver, Nicholas Caswell, 29, of Portsmouth was already outside of the vehicle and had a laceration to his hand, said Mattei. He was treated on scene by Conway Ambulance and was not taken to the hospital.
"Due to the fact that there were lines down across Route 16 as a result of the damage to the two telephone poles, Route 16 was shut down and traffic was diverted along West Main Street," said Mattei. "The roadway remained closed until approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning as service crews made repairs to the down wires.
"Caswell told investigators that he fell asleep at the wheel," said Mattei "Witnesses to the crash observed the vehicle veer off the roadway and it did not appear to brake or slow down."
Traffic conditions were moderate as one would expect on a Sunday afternoon, said Mattei.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.