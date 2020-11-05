CONWAY — Police say a subcompact SUV with Maine plates struck and killed a dog on Eastman Road in Conway on Oct 26.
"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the crash," said Conway Police on their Facebook page. "We are attempting to identify the driver of this vehicle. It appears to be a Nissan Juke with Maine plates."
Sgt. Ryan Wallace, who is investigating, said the dog was a yellow Labrador retriever weighing about 75 pounds.
If a driver hits a dog, he or she is supposed to either try to find the owner or contact police.
On Tuesday evening, Wallace told the Sun police have identified a suspect and is in the process of applying for a warrant to issue that person a hand summons. The suspect is from a local Maine community. He declined to name the person as the warrant had not been issued.
The applicable law is RSA 264:31.
"Report of Injury to Dog. – The driver of any vehicle who knowingly strikes a dog and fails to report the incident to the dog's owner or custodian or to a police officer as soon as possible, shall be guilty of a violation," states the law.
If you have any information please contact Sgt. Ryan Wallace at (603) 356-5715.
