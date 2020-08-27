CONWAY — Police say a Massachusetts man used the Saco River — possibly traveling in a tube — Wednesday night to commit a burglary at a Center Conway residence.
Conway police charged Zachary Vincent Sequeira, 31, of Danvers, Mass., on Tuesday with burglary of a Charles Road residence. Charles Road runs parallel to the Saco River in Center Conway.
The Aug. 25 police log said a property owner called to say he observed a suspect later identified as Sequeira "come off the river, make entry to his (the property owner's) back porch and possibly take a BB gun." The log also says there was a newly "smashed" back window.
The incident reportedly occurred about 7:30 p.m.
"There should have been two BB guns on the back porch, and the subject took at least one of them," said the log.
The suspect was described as a white man about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and possibly wearing a mask, white shirt, baseball cap, shorts and sandals.
The log says Sequeira "definitely got back in a tube and went down river."
Police checked Weston's Beach and the overlook near the visitor center near the state line of Maine. Police found Sequeira near the the boat launch off Melody Lane.
Lt. Chris Mattei on Thursday said Sequeira was released on personal recognizance bail and that although he has no court date, the case will eventually be heard in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.
