Austin Hale, at the Conway Planning Board meeting Feb. 9, questions the board's proposed definition of household as planning director Jamel Torres looks on and assistant planner Holly Whitelaw works at her laptop. Later the board voted to table it. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)
CONWAY — After proposing a new definition of household than the one selectmen had used in their court case against a short-term rental owner, the Conway Planning Board tabled it, deciding they could try again in future years.
The case Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town, leaving town officials with the impression that STRs were illegal in some areas. The town asked a judge to weigh in, and the judge sided with the STR owners.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in January 2022 that STRs fall within Conway zoning’s definition of residential dwelling unit based partially on her interpretation of “household.”
Flash forward to recent weeks, the planning board in Jan. 26 held a public hearing on a new definition of residential dwelling unit that still included "household" but left the word undefined. After taking some feedback from the public, the planning board sought to define "household."
Town attorney Jason Dennis, on Jan. 26, proposed the definition of “household” is “to be living as a unit of one or more persons that intends to maintain a usual residence in the same dwelling place.”
Critics say it would ban STRs and vacation homes.
Dennis suggested changing it to the definition that town lawyers put before the Supreme Court in one of its briefs. He added that household should have some durational requirement.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, the planning board members seemed to like being on the same page with selectmen. But what a difference a couple weeks make. At the hearing Feb. 9, the planning board seemed like they didn't even want to present it.
"The concern that I that I have, and that I've heard from other people is that we may not intend to be but we may be putting language in here that is so ambiguous that someone could say that you're trying to restrict short term rental ownership, you're trying to stop people from owning multiple residences in one town," said Planning Board member Bill Barbin. "They're the definition just seems vague enough, that it's open to a lot of interpretation."
Chairman Ben Colbath said how the definition would affect zoning "remains to be seen."
Planning board member member Mark Hounsell said the proposed definition is a "poorly written sentence." He suggested that household should mean ? The single residential dwelling unit inhabited by one or more persons."
But Colbath replied that Dennis wasn't present so they couldn't ask him about Hounsell's idea.
Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw said if the board wanted to "ditch" the proposed definition they would have to come up with a new definition that night, post it by Feb. 15 and have a hearing on Feb. 23.
Town Planning Director Jamel Torres also suggested the planning board cool its jets.
"I think the board should be careful and planning on fly," said Torres. "You know, this is an important issue. And if you feel like there's work to be done, and there will be another town vote in another year."
President of the MWV Assoc. for Responsible Vacation Renters David Cavanaugh, reached by email hailed the planning board's decision to table the definition.
"The Planning Board said it was using the definition of 'Usual Residence' as where you spend the majority of your time," said Cavanaugh. "Supreme court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald directly challenged that argument, stating it would ban all second home ownership and even ban his own adult daughter from staying at his home while he was on vacation. That would affect every property in Conway, from a family's vacation home owned by multiple generations to the new million-dollar STR condo at Cranmore."
Public comment at the hearing was sparse. One woman complained that STRs were hearing housing inventory and attendee Austin Hale asked a series of questions about the definition including what the planning board hoped to accomplish.
Several planning board members said they wished to update and clarify the ordinance.
"Even though I think a lot of us thought we knew what a household was just like a lot of us thought we knew what other things were but since it wasn't technically defined, we were gonna go in and define it," said vice chair Ailie Byers, adding that way people couldn't criticize them for being ambiguous. "It's like this never ending snake eating its tail."
