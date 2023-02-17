Conway Planning Board Feb. 9 2023

Austin Hale, at the Conway Planning Board meeting Feb. 9, questions the board's proposed definition of household as planning director Jamel Torres looks on and assistant planner Holly Whitelaw works at her laptop. Later the board voted to table it. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

CONWAY — After proposing a new definition of household than the one selectmen had used in their court case against a short-term rental owner, the Conway Planning Board tabled it, deciding they could try again in future years. 

The case Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town, leaving town officials with the impression that STRs were illegal in some areas. The town asked a judge to weigh in, and the judge sided with the STR owners.

