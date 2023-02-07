Tom Reed Jason Dennis 12623

Resident Tom Reed steps to the microphone and makes a point about the proposed definition of dwelling unit as Conway town attorney Jason Dennis (at table) listens during a Conway Planning Board meeting on Jan. 26. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The town lost its case against a short-term rental owner in Carroll County Superior Court in part because its ordinance failed to define the word “household.”

Now, the Conway Planning Board, after taking criticism from members of the public, is attempting to clarify its ordinance with a definition.

