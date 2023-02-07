CONWAY — The town lost its case against a short-term rental owner in Carroll County Superior Court in part because its ordinance failed to define the word “household.”
Now, the Conway Planning Board, after taking criticism from members of the public, is attempting to clarify its ordinance with a definition.
However, the head of a local STR organization says the new definitions being contemplated by the board threaten people’s right to own second homes in Conway.
Residents will be able to discuss the new household definition at a public hearing on Thursday and will vote on it April 11.
The proposed definition of “household” is “to be living as a unit of one or more persons that intends to maintain a usual residence in the same dwelling place.”
The STR case, Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. The town asked a judge to weigh in, and the judge sided with the STR owners.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in January 2022 that STRs fall within Conway zoning’s definition of residential dwelling unit based on her interpretation of “household.”
The town has appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where the result is still pending.
On Jan. 26, the planning board held a hearing on several proposed zoning definition changes, including one for “residential/dwelling unit,” which is currently defined as “a single unit providing complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
The new definition of residential dwelling unit is proposed as “a single unit providing a room or group of rooms located within a structure and forming a single habitable unit with facilities which are used, or intended to be used, for living, sleeping, cooking and eating for the exclusive use for one or more persons living as a household.”
Planning board members said the change is not related to the court case, just that they wanted to “update” and “clarify” the town ordinances.
Planning board chair Ben Colbath said the board is trying to have the definition “meet the will of the public. Asked what he perceived the will of the public to be, Colbath replied, “We will let the public decide at the ballots.”
Resident Tom Reed, who is a retired lawyer, wasn’t having any part of the new definition of residential dwelling unit.
A few years ago, Reed served on a committee to help the town write proposed short-term rental rules that selectmen haven’t adopted but could.
“I would submit to you that it’s more of a muddle this way than what it is presently,” Reed said.
He added: “What the present definition needs is an explanation as to what ‘household’ is. That is what Judge Ignatius stumbled over in the litigation that’s pending in front of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.”
Reed continued that the planning board needs to be “clear” and “specific” as to what its terms mean; otherwise, judges will defer to a dictionary.
“Don’t leave it up to some judge to try to figure out what was in your mind when you were drafting this,” said Reed who has offered the board his own definition.
“If you don’t define what ‘household’ is, you’re no further along than where you are right now.”
“So we’re clarifying that this is not being brought up and amended based off of any court case,” Colbath said.
When the Sun pressed the planners about why they would stick with the word “household” and not define it, planning board members told the reporter to wait until the end of their meeting for an agenda item called “media questions.”
Nearly four and a half hours into the meeting, during “media questions,” the Sun asked what the new definition would do in terms of the STR situation.
“That remains to be seen,” said Colbath and vice chair Ailie Byers added she had “no idea” how courts would interpret the new definition.
In an emailed statement Monday, Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals David Cavanaugh said it appeared to him the planning board is trying to ban STRs and vacation homes.
“It is clear from the comments of planning board members at the Jan. 26 meeting that they are attempting an end run around the courts to eliminate STRs,” said Cavanaugh.
“We believe that the specific wording in the definition of household as being based on an intended permanent occupation of a property would not only ban STRs but also ban all rentals and second homes in Conway,” Cavanaugh said.
“We challenge the town of Conway to address any nuisances affecting quality of life in residential areas and accept the fact that the Mount Washington Valley is and has been a vacation destination,” Cavanaugh said.
After the public testimony on “dwelling unit” finished and before media questions, Town Attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Office in Fryeburg, Maine, said defining “household” would be “appropriate.”
Dennis suggested changing it to the definition that town lawyers put before the Supreme Court in one of its briefs.
“The idea is that this term has to have some level of a durational component to it,” noted Dennis.
“You’re not a household if you just go to meet up with some of your buddies from college for a weekend,” he pointed out.
However, Dennis said, the Supreme Court could issue a ruling that involves a definition of “household” inconsistent with the town’s definition and if that should happen, the town would have a definition that would be “difficult to enforce.”
Town Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw said they could propose a definition of “household” and hold a hearing on it Feb. 9. The board agreed to do so.
Early in the dwelling unit discussion, Byers got the other board members to agree to amend the proposed “residential dwelling unit” definition by replacing the word “family” with the word “persons” because the word “family” seemed antiquated.
In response to Byers, and long before the planning board decided to define “household,” land use expert Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services said the “dwelling unit” definition still mandated homes be used by families because the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “household” as “those who dwell under the same roof and compose a family.”
“So, you really want to muddy the waters?” asked Bergeron rhetorically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.