CONWAY — Police on Friday released images of the person suspected of throwing a difficult-to-remove substance on the window and door of local Republican Party headquarters at Conway Marketplace.
Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy said his wife, Terry McCarthy, a Carroll County commissioner, noticed it Wednesday morning while on her way to a commissioners’ meeting.
He said the substance makes the window look “dirty and smudgy.”
“Inside looking out, you can see big streaks up and down the window and door,” said Frank McCarthy. “It’s sort of a grayish, but when you go to dry the window off after you try to clean it, the towels that you use turn black. ... Whatever it is, it’s very difficult to get off.”
Nick Avignone of JD Tool & Hardware, located in the Marketplace, said the clear substance is "very hard to get off."
Police Chief Chris Mattei said police were able to obtain images of the suspect and his vehicle from surveillance footage. The crime appears to have taken place at around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.
"We are asking for public assistance with help identifying what appears to be a male operating a silver/gray Chrysler Town and Country minivan," said Mattei.
Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at (603) 356-5715.
