Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli says that because the town lost its court case with a short-term rental owner, people may now rent in the residential zones. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO

CONWAY — Following the town’s loss in New Hampshire’s Supreme Court to a short-term rental owner, town staff are considering the idea of licensing and inspecting all rental properties, whether they are short-term or not.

On May 2, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued its opinion in Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick. Basically, a 4-1 majority of the justices said that the town’s ordinances don’t prohibit short-term rentals in residential areas as the town had claimed because STRs meet the definition of residential dwelling unit. The town had until May 12 to ask for reconsideration but chose not to, deputy town manager Paul DegliAngeli Tuesday.

