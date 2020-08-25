CONWAY — A 59-year-old Conway man was struck and killed Monday night, police said Tuesday.
Lt. Chris Mattei of the Conway Police Department said that at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the department was notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle on East Main Street near the intersection of Odell Hill Road.
That portion of East Main Street is not serviced by street lights, and it was raining with low level fog in the area.
Conway police, Conway Fire and Rescue, and Conway Ambulance responded to the scene.
"When officers arrived, they observed a male lying in the eastbound breakdown lane," Mattei said. "The male, a 59-year-old from Conway, was found to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle," said Mattei adding the man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
He said the vehicle involved was a 2016 Buick SUV operated by a 58-year-old woman from Florida. She was uninjured, he said.
"The Conway Police Department would like to offer their condolences to the male victim’s family and friends for their loss." said Mattei.
The Conway Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. "Preliminary investigations revealed the male pedestrian was struck in the eastbound travel lane of East Main Street a short distance east of the intersection of Odell Hill Road," said Mattei.
"It appeared that the female operator attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the opposite lane of travel but was unable to avoid the male who was in her lane of travel.
The man's bicycle, which apparently was not involved in the crash, was found in the breakdown lane of the westbound lane. Mattei said it's unclear what direction the man was traveling in at the time.
“We don’t know the circumstances around the bicycle — it's believed to belong to him," said Mattei.
East Main Street was shut down for about three hours Monday night to allow the accident reconstruction team to investigate. The road was reopened at around 1:40 a.m.Tuesday.
"This accident remains under investigation, but speed and driver impairment and/or distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash," said Mattei.
He added: "Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715."
