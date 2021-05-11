WATERVILLE VALLEY — On Sunday, shortly before 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Mount Potash Trail. The hiker was Kenneth Winitzer, 65, of Conway.
Winitzer was hiking with his wife, Jill, when he fell and injured his hip while descending the trail. A passing hiker was able to hike back up the trail in order to gain cell service and placed a call for help. Kenneth and Jill were also equipped with an emergency personal locator beacon and were able to activate it.
Along with conservation officers, members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Rescuers located Kenneth a little over a mile from the trailhead. He was placed in a litter and carried out to a Forest Service Road adjacent to the trail and driven the remaining distance to the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 7 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out mountain rescues. Anyone can donate to Lakes Region Search and Rescue through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
