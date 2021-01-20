CONWAY — A local man has been charged in the beating and attempted strangling of his older adult relative and also strangling that man's dog in an incident that occurred Jan. 14.
Jedidiah Hounsell, 24, of Conway has been charged by the Carroll County Attorney's Office with Class B felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor cruelty to animals and misdemeanor simple assault.
He is being held on indefinite detention pending transfer to the New Hampshire State Hospital for involuntary admission.
An affidavit detailing the events of the incident was written by Conway police officer Christopher Kroski.
The incident took place around 9:40 a.m. last Thursday.
Kroski said that Hounsell had fled the residence on foot and was arrested in the parking lot of nearby Varsity Beverage. Hounsell stopped running after K-9 handler Morganne Sterl arrived on scene and police threatened to release the dog on him.
After the arrest was made, Kroski met with the relative at the police station.
"(The relative) stated that he and J. Hounsell had a verbal altercation about J. Hounsell getting a mental evaluation," said Kroski. "(The relative) stated that J. Hounsell started to beat him. (The relative) stated that he was punched in the head, shoulders, and face. (The relative) stated that J. Hounsell then went and picked up his dog. (The relative) stated that J. Hounsell started strangling his dog."
Hounsell threw the dog down, and the men began to fight. Hounsell allegedly kicked his relative in the ribs. At that point, the relative said that Hounsell choked him.
The criminal complaints were filed in Carroll County Superior Court by assistant county attorney Matthew Conley.
