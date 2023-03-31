CONWAY — To celebrate Woke Week, a national initiative rushed into law by AOC at a time when Congress was apparently distracted by the upcoming Trump Tribunals, Conway Public Library Director David Semicolon announced a series of “inclusive” and “thought-provoking” events, though he warned that attendees will be frisked for guns on their way into the presentations and frisked for stolen books on their way out, making for “a pretty frisky week,” he noted.
The events are as follows:
• Monday: Gender Fluid Day will include liquid refreshments that involve mixing pink lemonade with blue Gatorade to create Perfect Purple People Punch, to be served with “Everything” bagels.
• Tuesday: CRT (Cordelli Race Theory) Day. State Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) from the House Education Committee will be invited to explain his “White Lives Matter” stance, in which students will be taught that here in the White Mountains, there is no other race but White. Lest he get away unscathed, each attendee will be given a rock at the door and invited to stone Cordelli after the presentation.
• Wednesday: Aliens, Come Home Day. Conway will be declared an unofficial Sanctuary City, and illegal immigrants crossing the border from Canada will be welcomed to camp on the library lawn for as long as they want. In addition, the town welfare officer will be on hand to issue vouchers to fill all the new chain hotels that went up overnight in face of the soon-to-be enacted building moratorium.
• Thursday: Climate Change Day will be a field day of softball games, picnics in the park and sunbathing over by Canadian Refugee Tent City. Because, hey, it’s April in New Hampshire. Time to fire up the BBQs!
• Friday: Last but certainly not least will be the always popular Drag Queen Story Hour, in which Semicolon in wig, dress and rabbit ears (to encourage kids to “Read Like a Bunny!” — “Because they’re very prolific,” the librarian explained) will read stories to kids from Banned Book Week, including “Homer Has Three Daddies” and “Hearts Within Hearts.”
In response, a local group calling themselves The Fellowship of the Miserable plans to march on the library with pitchforks and flaming torches.
“Semicolon is playing with fire,” drawled a member of the group, Jean Shorts of Eaton, as he hitched up his drawers. “So we might have to pour a little gas on those incendiary ideas of his.”
