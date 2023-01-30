CONWAY — Those who run the cemeteries in town recently told selectmen they need manpower and money.
Nancy Leavitt, president of Center Conway Cemetery, and local cemetery volunteer Brian Wiggin spoke to selectmen last Tuesday.
Wiggin said he's worked about 500 hours over the past several years cleaning headstones in Center Conway Cemetery. A lot of the earliest town settlers are buried In the back section of the cemetery, he said.
"Center Conway cemetery is well-maintained near the road, but the back section is in deplorable shape," said Wiggin. "I have literally unearthed about 50 stones that were buried under moss and grass."
The cemetery is just west of the Center Conway Post Office on East Main Street. The Conway Village Cemetery is on Washington Street across from the covered bridges.
Wiggin said some stones have fallen over and broken; trees are uprooting stones; and in one place, a grave has sunken in a couple of feet.
"What tears me apart as a history teacher is that those are our oldest citizens," said Wiggin, adding he is a "fiscal conservative" and doesn't want to raise taxes but thinks there a duty to preserve the stones of the earliest settlers.
Leavitt spoke to the lack of space, saying only seven grave sites are left and they have not been able to buy land to expand.
Other cemeteries in town are also running out of land, said Wiggin, who said he heard they could petition a warrant article to ask for money but wasn't sure how much would be needed.
"It sounds like this is going to be a long-term project," said selectmen's chair David Weathers . "Hopefully, you wouldn't try to do it all in one year's time because of the cost involved."
Conway has about 56 cemeteries in Conway and the town does maintenance on about half of them. Most are very small family plots.
Town Manager John Eastman said he is exploring the idea of using town owned land as cemetery space. Much of town-owned land isn't considered buildable.
"I think the first thing we would do if the selectmen direct me to is we would ook at what we own," he said.
Executive Secretary Krista Day said she and Eastman would be meeting with the cemetery officials on Friday, Jan. 27.
After the meeting, Eastman told the Sun the cemetery leaders decided against a warrant article. However, the group decided they need to look at cemetery space and sustainable funding. Eastman said if selectmen agree, a town advisory committee could be formed to investigate the issue.
"I think it's important we have the conversation," said Eastman, who said he would bring it up at today's selectmen's meeting.
Laraine Cormack of Conway Village Cemetery Association said the cemetery organizations are financed by the interest from their perpetual care funds but don't touch the principal.
Lots vary from single plots to lots of four. Only 46 lots available to sell. Lots can't be subdivided, she said.
She said the association is looking at doing a cremation garden, a place where cremated remains or an urn could be buried and have own markers. They are also looking at an above-ground columbarium, which is a structure with niches for urns to be stored.
Another problem, she said, is the members of the cemetery boards are aging and no one is stepping up to serve.
Selectman John Colbath said perhaps the New Hampshire Municipal Association could provide guidance. He said Conway "needs to decide as a community who we want to preserve cemeteries and expand them."
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, who is executive director of Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, said perhaps RSVP volunteers could help with the cemeteries.
Cormack and Janet Quint said cemetery board members don't necessarily know how to apply for grants or may lack the time to do so. They hoped town officials could give them some assistance,
Cormack quoted a state law that says municipalities have to provide or enter agreements with non-profits to provide space for their dead.
"It's not like we're asking the town to just take it over," said Cormack. "We're just looking for some help., with not only just money but guidance, because we don't we don't know how to expand. We don't know how to come up with more money like grant writing."
Cormack added the trustees of the trust funds might have $10,000 for the cemeteries.
"We can look into the trustees of the trust funds to see where that interest money is right now," said Weathers, adding that might take time.
