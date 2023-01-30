Brian Wiggin Nancy Leavitt 12423

Local historian Brian Wiggin (right) and Center Conway Cemetery President Nancy Leavitt go before selectmen on Jan. 24 to discuss the situation with local cemeteries. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Those who run the cemeteries in town recently told selectmen they need manpower and money.

Nancy Leavitt, president of Center Conway Cemetery, and local cemetery volunteer Brian Wiggin spoke to selectmen last Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.