CONWAY — The Conway Municipal Budget Committee on Wednesday defunded the selectmen’s paid parking program at the board of selectmen’s request.
Selectmen began to consider charging for parking in North Conway in November but got pushback from the business community.
However, on Dec. 6, selectmen voted 3-2 to put $242,000 for paid parking into the proposed $14 million operating budget. After budgeteers warned doing so could cause the budget to fail and leave the town with a ruinous default budget, selectmen on Feb. 7 created a warrant article to fund the parking plan so voters could vote it up or down without fear of damaging the town’s finances.
On Tuesday, selectmen rescinded the article out of concern the cellular infrastructure wasn’t sufficient for the phone app the town intended to use. Their imtention was to also have the money removed from the budget by the budget committee Wednesday or the deliberative session voters March 6. The budget committee got to it first. The 2023 budget process ends with voting at the polls April 11.
On Wednesday, the budget committee held public hearings on the precinct, school and town budgets. After that, they met on whether to recommend warrant articles. The hearing drew a crowd of about 40 people.
While paid parking has been a controversial topic for most of the past year, it went out, at least for this year, with a whimper.
Seeking to remove the paid parking money from the budget, Selectman John Colbath said: “I would propose an amendment: We reduce it by $241,915.”
Colbath’s motion passed 13-0 and brought the proposed budget down to $14,075,742.
“The selectmen have rescinded their warrant article for parking. And they’ve also now have asked that we take it out of the budget, or they will do it at deliberative,” said budgeteer Stacy Sand. “So, we might as well do it now.”
Deliberative session voters can add money back before the budget goes to voters at the polls April 11.
Residents at the town hearing were presented with a 39-page document called “Town of Conway 2023 Proposed Operating Budget” with explanations of the changes from 2022 in prose. The paid parking item makes it clear selectmen don’t intend to press forward.
“Should the municipal budget committee chose not to remove the $241,915 amount from the operating budget after this public hearing, members of the Conway Board of Selectmen will move to remove this amount from the operating budget at the deliberative portion of town meeting on March 6, 2023,” said the budget document. “This will suspend all efforts to implement a paid parking program in N. Conway village for 2023.”
Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards, one of the most vocal critics of the paid parking plan, hailed the selectmen and budget committee’s decision to remove the money. “The village businesses are very pleased with the decision by the selectmen to pull the plug on paid parking,” said Edwards “The selectmen and all town officials are hard working folks who want to do the very best job for our community and its citizens. It is often a thankless job. They deserve our respect and appreciation. This comes with making well informed decisions that are properly researched and include input by all affected parties. This was not the case with paid parking. Fortunately, at the end of the day, the right decision was made.”
On Thursday, Town Manager John Eastman said paid parking at recreation sites will still be enforced.
Sand wasn’t done with the town budget after the paid parking funding was removed. She made a motion to cut the budget by another $155,000. Sand recommended cutting a town employee. “I’m not telling them which one,” said Sand. “I just think we’re hiring too many new people this year.”
Staff additions mentioned at the meeting were a few people added to the building department which would cover residential building inspections and license short-term rentals. Also, the town plans to hire another public works employee if some private roads if voters pass some petition warrant articles regarding acceptance of private roads.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel expressed doubt about cutting the proposed building department or the DPW worker. “I’m a little nervous about this,” said Marvel.
Colbath said Sand’s motion would be like “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”
Marvel had a cut in mind of his own: to eliminate $81,000 from the proposed budget for the purpose of defunding a proposed revaluation a year earlier than is required by law.
Marvel made the motion “in hopes that we could put that off for another year and give a lot of people another year to stay in their homes that would have the additional benefit of dropping it (the budget) below $14 million.
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre agreed with Marvel and saw no reason to do the reval early.
But Colbath said that the town could capture $300,000 from utility companies if they do the revaluation. He said doing the reval now is the recommendation of the town’s contracted assessor, Marybeth Walker.
“It’s our job in the town hall to weigh both sides and go with what we think is best for the taxpayers of the town,” said Colbath. “And the recommendation of the consultant firm that we use as what we voted to go with.”
But Marvel replied that while the consultant is looking for money for the town, she probably wouldn’t be considering the “pressure” it would put on homeowners.
“It’s our job to consider all the taxpayers,” said Marvel about budgeteers.
Marvel said that commercial properties are assessed at 65 percent of market value and homes are assessed at 55 percent. So, homeowners will take a hit.
Colbath replied that’s not necessarily so because the revaluation could cause the tax-base to grow and that would lower the rate.
Sand, who works as a realtor, said the issue is mostly that there’s a lack of housing stock. She rejected arguments from other budgeteers that home prices may come down in 2024.
“Well, unfortunately, we have a severe inventory problem in this region. And real estate prices are not going down,” said Sand. “Even though the sales have slowed down... there’s such a lack of inventory that the pricing has not gone down.”
Marvel’s motion was defeated by a vote of seven no votes to six yes votes. In the minority to cut the reval were Randy Davison, Quentin Lewis, Jim LeFebvre, Peter Donohoe, Marvel and Bob Drinkhall.
So, the amended town operating budget going to voters March 6 is $14,075,742. The budget committee recommends the budget 12-1 with Marvel in the minority.
