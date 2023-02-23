Conway Municipal Budget Committee members voted 9-1 to support an article calling for the creation of a charter commission. Clockwise around the table, Terry McCarthy, John Colbath, Randy Davison, Bill Marvel, Ellin Leonard, Quentin Lewis, Peter Donohoe, Frank Jost, Jim LeFebvre and David Jensen. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen and the municipal budget committee voted this week to support a petitioned warrant article to create a charter commission, which would explore changing the town’s form of government.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led the petition drive along with former Conway selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy. Unlike most petitioned articles, which require only 25 signatures to be filed, this one required 20 percent of the votes cast in November, or 244. Among the signatories were four out of five board of selectmen
Article 35 asks the selectmen to form a charter commission to investigate whether Conway’s form of town government should be changed from SB 2 selectmen/town manager to something else, like a town council. The commission’s recommendations would be brought to voters in 2024.
Selectmen Tuesday voted their recommendation 5-0. They had discussed it back in January.
Budgeteers on Wednesday mulled the charter commission article for the first time. Selectmen’s representative to the budget committee John Colbath explained if Article 35 passes then a special election would be called to elect nine charter commission members. The cost associated with the election and the administration of the commission, $15,000, will come from the American Rescue Act funds.
Budgeteer Quentin Lewis suggested there be informational meetings held before the election so people are clear on what’s going on.
“What are those candidates going to run on, their predetermined notion of what the hell should be done?” said Lewis who later added, “They have to vote for nine people and they don’t even understand why they’re voting, right?”
Colbath replied the process for a charter commission must follow is outlined in state law.
According to a document provided by Cuddy, the special election says selectmen would have to call for the election within five days of the expiration of the recount deadline of the April 11 vote. Then the election would take place 35 to 60 days after the selectmen’s call for an election.
“Hopefully, the public’s going to be aware of what agenda those candidates have,” said Colbath.
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre replied, the Sun usually publishes write-ups about the candidates.
But budgeteer Ellin Leonard agreed with Lewis.
“I’m one of those people you’re talking about cuz I don’t have a clue,” said Leonard. “Truly, truly, I don’t have a clue.”
Leonard said most people in the public probably don’t understand it either.
Budgeteer Randy Davison asked if the charter commission had something to do with the Master Plan Steering Committee and he was told it didn’t. (The master plan pertains to land use regulations).
“I think there’s a lot happening in this town,” said Davison. “I think it’s confusing for a lot of people.”
LeFebvre said the charter commission is just looking at options for a new form of town government. They could recommend a mayor system or the old town meeting system or some other system.
Budgeteers said for towns there are only seven options for municipal governments.
“I don’t believe we can turn Conway into an inherited monarchy or a cage Deathmatch is how you get elected,” quipped budgeteer Dave Jensen.
The budget committee voted 9-0-1 to recommend the article. Lewis abstained.
Budget committee chair Peter Donohoe also briefed the other budgeteers about legal discussions on the committee’s decision to recommend or not so-called “non monetary articles” that don’t have specific dollar amounts.
Last week, when the clerical error was discovered, it led to a discussion last Friday between Donohoe, budget committee LeFebvre, Town Manager John Eastman, Deputy Town Manager Paul DeliAngeli, and former State Rep. Frank McCarthy (R-Conway) as well as town council Jason Dennis of Hastings Malia.
McCarthy in 2018 sponsored legislation to allow budget committees to vote on articles without a dollar value and in 2019 the budget committee made recommendations on “non monetary articles” and the recommendations were printed on the warrant.
“I would not be doing this justice if I didn’t say that Jason Dennis agreed to disagree,” said Donohoe adding Dennis said the budget committee was misapplying McCarthy’s law but doing so wasn’t an “egregious error.”
McCarthy, according to Donohoe, said his legislation was intended “expressly” for the purpose of allowing municipal budget committees to vote on such articles.
Lewis expressed concern about going against the town counsel’s advice and wondered if it could lead to a lawsuit. He said the town has “wasted so much money on all kinds of crazy things” that he didn’t want to see budget committee votes as being another.
Even if there was no clerical error with Article 35, the budget committee would have had to meet Wednesday anyway because they incorrectly trimmed about $5,000 off the police union contract of about $111,000. So, they had to put the money back before the March 6 town deliberative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.