Budget committee 22223

Conway Municipal Budget Committee members voted 9-1 to support an article calling for the creation of a charter commission. Clockwise around the table, Terry McCarthy, John Colbath, Randy Davison, Bill Marvel, Ellin Leonard, Quentin Lewis, Peter Donohoe, Frank Jost, Jim LeFebvre and David Jensen. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen and the municipal budget committee voted this week to support a petitioned warrant article to create a charter commission, which would explore changing the town’s form of government.

Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led the petition drive along with former Conway selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy. Unlike most petitioned articles, which require only 25 signatures to be filed, this one required 20 percent of the votes cast in November, or 244. Among the signatories were four out of five board of selectmen

