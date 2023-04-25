ladd

State Rep. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) is pictured in the center at Tuesday's session on SB 272 in the Legislative Office Building. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The so-called “parental bill of rights,” which opponents say targets LGBTQ youth by compelling schools to tell parents when asked about their child’s sexual identity at school, will go to the House floor, likely next Thursday without a recommendation.

On a 10-10 vote out of the House Education Committee, along party lines, Senate Bill 272 moves to an uncertain future where the vote is likely to be close.

