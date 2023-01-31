snomobile

Action Ambulanceresponded. The closest access point was over a mile from Zachrey’s location. Members of NorthConway Fire stabilized his injuries and utilized a tracked side by side with an attached rescue sledto help an injured snowmobiler on Monday. (FISH AND GAME PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Monday morning, shortly before 9:30 a.m., New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile accident had occurred on Corridor 19 in North Conway.

The operator was identified as Zachrey Mesa, 37, of Somers, Conn. Mesa was riding a rented snow machine. and was in the back of a group of four machines when he failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand turn in the trail. Mesa left the trail and struck a large boulder. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

