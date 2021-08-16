THOMPSON & MESERVE’S PURCHASE — A Connecticut man died of an apparent medical condition while hiking up Mount Washington on the Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Officials say that a 66-year-old hiker from Naugatuck, Conn., was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed around 12:15 p.m., more than 2 miles up from the Mt. Washington Cog Railway base station parking lot.
His sons immediately started CPR and called 911. Fish and Game conservation officers were alerted to the emergency and started the rescue response.
Due to the nature of the medical emergency, air support was requested from the Army National Guard unit in Concord. They responded by scrambling a crew as quickly as possible, getting a Black Hawk helicopter in the air and flying north.
The helicopter arrived at approximately 2:48 p.m. but was unable to reach the area on the Jewell Trail due to a low, thick cloud cover.
Conservation officers on scene attempted to guide the helicopter to the hiker, but the cloud cover and lack of visibility prevented them getting close enough. After several attempts, the helicopter was getting low on fuel so they had to fly to the Berlin Airport to refuel.
It was still not clear whether the helicopter could safely extract the hiker, so Fish and Game called in additional help from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue and Pemigewasset Search & Rescue for a carryout of the hiker. Multiple volunteers answered the call for help.
During the time the helicopter was refueling, a front moved in and pushed the thick clouds out of the area, clearing the way for the chopper to hover above the hiker.
When the helicopter arrived back on station they lowered a crew member and a litter down to the scene. The hiker was placed in the litter and hoisted up into the aircraft using a winch.
Despite the efforts of the hiker's sons, who continued resuscitation efforts for 2 1/2 hours, and of the responders, including the National Guard crew, the hiker did not survive.
The National Guard is considering using its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin as a base to support its North Country aviation missions including such search and rescue efforts as well as training exercises. It would base a Blackhawk at the Berlin Regional Airport, reducing the 30-minute flight to the North Country from Concord and allowing quicker access to fuel. Berlin and airport officials are supportive of the concept.
