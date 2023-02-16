Pastor Nathan Hall (center) on Thursday tells the representatives of the congressional delegation (from left) Ben Belanger, Victoria Laracy, and Chuck Henderson about the camping and outdoor supplies the Way Station provides for its clients. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Way Station board members and representatives of the congressional delegation stand together following a tour and discussion at the center in North Conway Village on Thursday. From left: Pastor Nathan Hall, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's North Country representative Chuck Henderson, board member Julie Bosak, Minister Gail Doktor, Sen. Maggie Hassan's North Country representative Ben Belanger, Rep. Chris Pappas' Carroll County representative Victoria Laracy, and Treasurer Jeanette Heidman. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Staff member Dan Lavign (left) talks to board members and the representatives of the congressional delegation about what he does for the Way Station clients during a visit and discussion at the North Conway Village center on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — North Country representatives of the Congressional delegation visited the Way Station in North Conway Village on Thursday, touring the facility and discussing the center’s programs, grant applications, and hopes for the future.
Touring the Way Station, a day resource center that addresses the needs of the housing insecure that opened in June 2019, were Chuck Henderson, North Country liaison for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.); Victoria Laracy, representing U.S. Rep. Chris Pappa (D-N.H.); and Ben Belanger, liaison for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).
“The fact is that homelessness does exist in the valley,” said the Rev. Gail Doktor, who is a board member and one of the founders of the Way Station, which is located behind the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway Village.
Doktor said the first point-in-time count of the homeless population in the county three years ago counted about 101 households of people experiencing homelessness.
“That was a landmark for us in terms of beginning to really tell the story that homelessness exists here. It’s very real. And it’s invisible in rural areas because it’s not an urban population where people are gathering on the street ... It’s very hidden, but it’s here,” she said.
Doktor then discussed the Way Station’s strategic plan to direct its future growth with four program pillars summed up in the acronym “HOPE.”
The first pillar is housing as the center is working toward providing transitional housing for its clients. It is waiting for a Community Development Block Grant to come through in order to assess the engineering of renovating its current structure. Board members noted that while they applied for the grant, worth $25,000, last spring and were approved by the fall, they are still waiting for confirmation of the governor’s signature on the grant so they can actually have contracts and put it out to bid.
Members of the congressional delegation recommended they get in contact with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) to make sure this plan moves along.
The group is also coordinating with the Bluebird Project as it seeks to bring affordable housing to the area.
The second pillar is operations, ensuring the center continues to offer its resources such as mail and laundry services, giving out toiletries, clothing, and food supplies, and offering bathroom and shower facilities.
The group discussed a cold-weather grant the center received from the state Department of Health and Human Services in December, which the center has been able to use to provided homeless individuals with “cold weather kits” including sleeping bags, outdoor campfire supplies, and other essentials to survive the cold, as well as the means to set people up to stay in hotels especially during cold snaps.
Cold weather coordinator Kim Whitefeather was hired with the grant money, which includes $140,000 over six months, to coordinate these efforts.
Doktor spoke to how this grant helped during the below-freezing temperatures earlier this year.
“We had already agreed we wouldn’t try to run any kind of shelter because it was too much for us, we couldn’t staff it safely, and the funding wouldn’t go far enough,” she said.
“On Facebook, we had people ranting and saying, ‘Where are the warming shelters?’ And so I got online actually said, ‘Look, we were being too quiet about this,’ but we did a customized response to every person that was referred to us.”
The third pillar is poverty mitigation, which involves providing clients with structure to break the cycles of poverty, more specifically the new “Circles” program that encourages community members to mentor the center’s clients to develop economically sustainable habits.
The fourth pillar is economic stabilization, which provides funding for clients’ short-term emergency costs to ensure they are able to continue paying for housing.
“Sometimes it feels frustrating and slow, because I’d like to be helping more people right now,” Doktor said. “But we’ve also found that we would rather be around here for the long haul, so that we are making a difference. And that means we grow carefully.”
Full-time staff member Dan Lavigne also overviewed the kinds of work he does at the center, connecting with people individually, parking at Walmart on a weekly basis in order to bring people supplies, and other similar services, but he emphasized what the center really needs is money and space going forward.
“I think what’s missing really to public education about what homelessness is, it’s not a person with the sign that’s out there panhandle,” Lavigne said. “They’re not just looking for a handout or looking to take advantage. They’re very independent, or at least trying to be. They just need a leg-up, and it’s hard in our community.”
