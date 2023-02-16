CONWAY — North Country representatives of the Congressional delegation visited the Way Station in North Conway Village on Thursday, touring the facility and discussing the center’s programs, grant applications, and hopes for the future.

Touring the Way Station, a day resource center that addresses the needs of the housing insecure that opened in June 2019, were Chuck Henderson, North Country liaison for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.); Victoria Laracy, representing U.S. Rep. Chris Pappa (D-N.H.); and Ben Belanger, liaison for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

