By Dave Greenslit, Special to the Sun
PINKHAM NOTCH — The 2021 Nordic Meisters race series at Great Glen Trails has concluded and final results are in the books. I finished last in the standings for the Men’s Classic 5K, one place behind “Skiing DJ” Roy Prescott, who no doubt is very happy that Dave Greenslit signed up this year.
Although I’ve cross-country skied for years, this was my first crack at Nordic racing. It was my wife Paula (Brown’s) idea. She does not share my last name and didn’t have to be embarrassed every week when the results were published in the Sun because almost no one would know that the guy with such a firm grip on last place in the Nordic Meisters series is her husband.
A self-taught cross-country skier, I had no idea what to expect in a Nordic race. My first time out, I skied about as hard as I might when Paula and I ski together and get on a roll. I feared that going any harder might cause me to hit the wall, something I learned the hard way running road races back in the day. Knowing what to expect and pushing myself, I improved my times the next couple races, then reached a plateau. I could only go so fast with poor technique and wide, waxless skis, ill-suited for racing.
When I asked an instructor if Nordic racing on waxless skis is the equivalent of road racing in high-top sneakers, she said, “Worse.”
The previous two ski seasons, I attempted alpine racing, first in the Mountain Meisters series at Cranmore Mountain Resort, then in the Ted Gilbert Memorial Saloon Series at Bretton Woods. Competitors in both series race on fairly short giant slalom courses.
I did not know what to expect in an alpine race, either, and on my first run at Cranmore I actually made turns between the gates to check my speed. As part of the series, Cranmore offers instructional sessions in which I learned how to choose a line on the course, get up on the edges of my skis during turns and to stay in a tuck position to maximize speed. The lessons improved my skiing, for sure. But my times? Not so much. I’d ski as fast as possible down the course, in as deep a tuck as an old guy with arthritic hips can manage, and seemingly fly across the finish line. Then I’d look up at the clock and find my time was … the same. It felt like Groundhog Day.
Still, I enjoyed myself, especially after the race runs when I was free to ski the trails and glades at Cranmore or Bretton Woods.
I should note that while I downhill skied for a couple years in grade school, I got away from it for more than 50 years until I met Paula, when I was 63. She’s been skiing since she was 6 and loves to get off the groomed trails and into the bumps, glades and tight woods runs.
She takes me to some gnarly places, countering my caution by saying, “Oh, you can do it.” This started in my very first season when we skied the John Sherburne Ski Trail on Mount Washington. Affectionately known as the Sherbie, the trail would be a blue square at a resort, she assured me. I did not yet have climbing skins so I hiked while Paula skinned up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail to the ranger station nicknamed HoJo’s. Then we skied down the Sherbie to the parking lot at the AMC parking lot in Pinkham Notch.
It did not go well. I fell early and often. At one point I muttered, “I’m not ready for this,” and when I finally reached the bottom, gave some thought to putting all that new near ski gear on eBay. But I stuck with the sport and improved. I’ll never ski like Paula, but my goal is to be able to ski where she skis, and I can pretty much do that. The Sherburne has become my favorite place to ski.
But back to the racing. I found the Nordic skiers more welcoming than the downhill competitors. Not that the downhill racers were unfriendly, they just didn’t pay much attention to the obvious newbie, the guy on the wide-waisted twin tips. Many of them wore full body spandex racing suits, which I found intimidating and, frankly, not particularly flattering on most of the guys. I was dressed as always for downhill skiing, layered up like I was about to summit Mount Everest, but without the supplemental oxygen.
At Great Glen, fellow competitors gave me encouragement as they blew by me on the course, and the handful of previous finishers and those yet to start cheered at the finish line. One week I finished just behind a skate skier who was cheered on heartily by those at the finish. Knowing I was probably getting more attention than usual, I pushed as hard as I could and inadvertently popped out of the tracks, first stumbling forward and then almost falling backwards. Yeah, it was a little humbling.
Next season, I plan to stick with the saloon league and the Nordic Meisters. I won’t take either too seriously, though I plan to put more effort into the cross-country. Age is no excuse for not doing well, especially in the Nordic Meisters, where results are age-weighted. Ron Newbury, who is 70 (my age), won the Men’s Classic 5K. The guy can ski. In two of the races at Great Glen, in which competitors start at least a minute apart, he breezed by me on the course. That’s no surprise, obviously. But I remember seeing him on one of the trails of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, making telemark turns on his skinny skis. That, too, was humbling.
My goal for Nordic racing is to stay in shape, take a lesson or two to learn technique, ditch the waxless skis and climb out of last place. Roy Prescott, watch your back.
Dave Greenslit lives in Center Conway.
