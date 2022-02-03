CONWAY — The Conway School Board on Tuesday unanimously supported re-forming the board’s ad hoc facilities committee. With declining enrollments, the board intends to revisit possibly closing one of the three elementary schools in town: either Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller or Pine Tree School.
Meanwhile, a movement is afoot to move sixth-graders into Kennett Middle School. John Edgerton of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee wants to see this happen by next September.
At the board’s Jan. 24 meeting, Chairman Joe Lentini made the motion to breathe new life into the ad hoc facilities committee.
School board member Randy Davison said he has been on two such committees over the past 15 years.
“The work had already been done,” he said. “We just have to have four members on the school board that need to step up and say it's time.”
Davison added: “If that committee goes back into play, don't spend 100 years going over information that's already done. All the enrollments are there, everything's there.
Davison said the committee should include two budgeteers, and Superintendent Kevin Richard said an invitation had already been extended to budget committee chairman Jim LeFebvre to take part in the process of tapping a school to possibly close.
John H. Fuller Elementary, built in 1957, has an enrollment of 167, down from 180 a year ago, and 184 in 2019. Conway Elementary, also built in 1957, has an enrollment of 202, down from 223 in 2020 and 237 in 2019. And Pine Tree School, built in 1990, has an enrollment of 234, down from 263 in 2020 and 300 in 2019.
All three schools had their heating and ventilation systems updated within the past few years.
“We can accept what's already been done, but we need to go through the numbers carefully,” Lentini said. “This is not a simple decision. This isn't just, ‘Oh, we need to do this.’ We need to have a rationale ... I mean, it was not that many years ago that we were given projections that our school enrollment was going to be increasing.
“We're in a pandemic right now,” he continued, “and what numbers are going to be two years from now is going to be difficult. So all of that needs to be taken into account as we move forward."
Edgerton, 87, in his 41st year on the budget committee, told colleagues at the Jan. 26 meeting “it’s past time” the sixth-grade was moved into the middle school, which currently houses seventh- and eighth-graders from Albany, Conway, Eaton, Freedom and Madison.
“I’ve done a little homework,” he said. “When the middle school opened (in 2007), there were 430 students and now it has 220 students. The size of the sixth grade (combining the three elementary schools) is 94 students.”
Freedom and Madison sixth-graders currently attend Freedom Elementary and Madison Elementary.
“Two thousand students have lost out on the integrated middle school environment because they stayed in sixth grade and elementary school. If they would have been integrated into the middle school, they would have had a math teacher for math and an English teacher for English. It would have been integrated into a system that would have benefited them for the rest of their lives," Edgerton said.
He added: “The middle school should be configured before the end of this school year to accept the sixth grade into this middle school on Sept. 1, period. No tests, no studies.”
Fellow budgeteer Stacy Sand agreed the sixth grade might be a good fit for the middle school but wasn't sold on Edgerton’s timeline.
“I’m in full agreement where the numbers have been reduced to where we need to do something in this town, whether it’s closing a school and upgrading the middle school,” she said.
Sand added that the past two years have seen schools deal with something “unprecedented.”
“They've had no preparation for COVID and how it affects our schools,” she said. “And therefore, I think to say by doing this by next September, is really unfair, because they've been dealing with this pandemic in a way to try to keep our kids healthy and educated.”
Sand added: “I think our priority is the health and education of the students who are with us now.”
Budget committee member Bill Marvel also wondered if there would be room to bring the sixth-graders into the middle school since a portion of the building now houses the Conway Parks & Recreation Department.
“I recognize that I’m a skeptical person, and I may be right and I may be wrong, I’ve been a little of each in my day,” he said. “I'm wondering, is there room enough left if you had such a mandate? Is there room enough left that you could accept the sixth grade as we have it?”
“There is room to accept at least Conway’s sixth-grade population into that space,” Richard replied. “It would require maybe some minor renovations and turning some rooms and maybe some access egress to the places but it wouldn't be a major renovation. So, yes, to answer your question.”
