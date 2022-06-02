CONWAY — If the Conway School Board decides to close an elementary school, the school closing ad-hoc committee recommends against leasing the property to another entity.
The committee, which met for the fourth time on May 26, voted 3-1-1 to close a school.
Serving on the committee are school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel. Also, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca voted to close a school and while it looked like Capozzoli was going to agree with them she wasn’t quite ready to throw her support that way so she abstained. Whitelaw was in the minority.
Of the three schools — Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree Elementary — Jost and Marvel recommend shuttering Pine Tree, while Mosca believes it should be John Fuller.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million annually.
There was plenty of discussion about what to do with an empty school should that occur.
While Conway El was taken off the table as a closing option because it sits on the same campus at Kennett Middle School and the SAU 9 office, Capozzoli wondered if Pine Tree or John Fuller could be used differently.
“I think either building could actually be used for affordable housing,” she said.
Kearsarge Lighting Precinct Commissioner Lynn Lyman, who has been a regular at the meetings, wondered about the possibility of leasing the empty building to a charter school.
“If that could work, it would be the perfect solution,” Mosca said and suggested the district might be able to charge $10 per square foot and create a revenue source of about $400,000 a year.
“I would be very cautious about leasing,” Hill said.
“Who is going to replace a roof? Is the tenant or are we? Are they going to replace that roof with the roof that Jim and Andy (Grigel, director of buildings and grounds for the Conway School District) would recommend? If they know that they are going to be out of there in five years, are they going to put the roof on at the lowest cost?”
He added: “When the boiler goes down, is Andy or whoever Andy 2.0 is, is he or she going to get a phone call at 2 a.m.? What happens when someone puts a foot through the wall? Is that going to be a maintenance response or up to the tenant and what will the quality of their repair be? Personally, if you’re going to close a school sell.”
Richard agreed: “You do not want to be landlords. I don’t want to be a landlord,” he said. “It’s not just the big things, it’s all the little stuff.”
“You can put it in the lease and have it that they are responsible, and they have to have everything approved (by the landlord),” Lyman said.
“And who is going to manage that? That’s the other piece,” said Richard. “As Jim has said, if they’re replacing sink parts, are they going to replace them to the same level? It'll either become labor-intensive or management intensive, and the condition that we have for certain things might not be the same standard that other people may have. It's just a cautionary piece.”
Mosca said the school board would need to look at the property “which would have the higher value,” should it choose to see a property.
Conway Elementary is the largest of three schools at 41,603 square feet. John Fuller is 41,127 square feet, while Pine Tree comes in at 40,321 square feet.
Pine Tree sits on 15.36 acres of land. John Fuller is on 10.76 acres. Conway El is on 9.72 acres from the front of the building to the back of the baseball fields to the Brown Church.
In terms of parking, the number of paved spaces for staff and visitors, Conway El. has 171 spots but it is a shared space with SAU 9, Kennett Middle School and Conway Rec.
John Fuller has 81 spots with 49 in the main lot and 32 in the former SAU 9 lot. Pine Tree has 61 total spaces.
“If you were to sell Pine Tree, you would not get as much if you were to sell John Fuller,” Mosca said.
“There's going to be a huge difference in marketability," he said. "In North Conway, there’s (town) water and sewer, while at Pine Tree there isn’t.”
“You would be getting rid of your liabilities if you got rid of Pine Tree,” said Marvel.
“I’m just looking at where the student population is and there are more students south of North Conway,” Mosca replied.
The Conway School Board is scheduled to meet next on Monday, June 13, in the Professional Development Center at the Kennett Middle School at 6:30 p.m.
