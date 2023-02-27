Commissioners 22323

Carroll County commissioners continued to mull their public input policy last Thursday and may make up their minds after learning how other counties handle public comment. From left: Commissioners Matthew Plache, Terry McCarthy and Kimberly Tessari. (GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners Thursday decided that before they amend their public input policy they need to find out how the other nine counties handle public input. One meeting attendee said the commissioners just appear to be stalling.

This decision comes after the board (Kimberly Tessari, Matthew Plache and Terry McCarthy) eliminated a popular nursing home employee’s job, then moved public input to the end of the meetings after groups of people started to show up to discuss the termination of Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who worked at Mountain View Community for about 12 years.

