Carroll County commissioners continued to mull their public input policy last Thursday and may make up their minds after learning how other counties handle public comment. From left: Commissioners Matthew Plache, Terry McCarthy and Kimberly Tessari. (GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners Thursday decided that before they amend their public input policy they need to find out how the other nine counties handle public input. One meeting attendee said the commissioners just appear to be stalling.
This decision comes after the board (Kimberly Tessari, Matthew Plache and Terry McCarthy) eliminated a popular nursing home employee’s job, then moved public input to the end of the meetings after groups of people started to show up to discuss the termination of Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who worked at Mountain View Community for about 12 years.
Historically, commissioners have held public input at the start of their meetings and at the end, but that changed after the Cain issue stirred controversy. On Jan. 12, commissioners decided to just have public comment at the end.
In response, Cain’s husband, Fred Cain, started a petition that got at least 200 signatures urging commissioners to move public comment back to the beginning of meetings.
Commissioners discussed public input at their meeting Feb. 16 when McCarthy (R-Conway) suggested putting public comment back at the beginning, and Plache (R-Wolfeboro) seemed open to it.
The discussion was put on the agenda for Thursday, Feb. 23.
“Did we poll any of the other boards of commissioners to see if they have public comment policies?” asked Tessari (R-Ossipee). “I just wonder if there’s any merit in doing that and finding out what our counterparts in other counties are doing and what their policies look like?”
Plache said that was a “really good question.”
Commissioners had a draft policy put together by Executive Coordinator Mellisa Seamans. It says the executive coordinator would put public comment on the agenda and the commissioners chair would announce when public comment starts. Speakers would get a minimum of two minutes. The public was encouraged to put their thoughts in writing.
Cain was “disappointed” that the commissioners didn’t vote on the draft policy. “I do personally feel it was a stall tactic and you’re pushing it off,” he said.
Tessari responded that she is prepared to vote on the policy to “prove it’s not a stall tactic.”
The commissioners took a look at Seaman’s draft and determined they weren’t ready to vote.
“Why don’t we wait until we get the (policies) from the other counties,” said McCarthy.
