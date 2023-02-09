Dan Yule North Star Academy

Dan Yule of North Star Academy (left) meets with county commissioners for the bid opening for the old county courthouse. Commissioners pictured here are Matt Plache and Terry McCarthy. (COURTESY GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)

OSSIPEE — North Star Academy Carroll County, a soon-to-be-opened charter school focusing on classical Socratic education, submitted what appears to be the winning bid for the old county courthouse in Ossipee.

County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to continue negotiations with North Star Academy Chartered Public School.

