OSSIPEE — North Star Academy Carroll County, a soon-to-be-opened charter school focusing on classical Socratic education, submitted what appears to be the winning bid for the old county courthouse in Ossipee.
County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to continue negotiations with North Star Academy Chartered Public School.
Today, the Carroll County delegation of state legisltors will discuss the issue. The delegation, which has the ultimate say on a sale, is set to meet for a budget meeting at 1 p.m. today; however, the courthouse might not be discussed.
Commissioners announced they had reacquired the 107-year-old building on Oct 6 when it was ceded back to them by the Ossipee Historical Society, which said it could no longer afford to maintain it.
The building had been a functioning courthouse until it was replaced by a new building in 2004.Commissioners asked for the public’s help in determining a use for the massive building, which according to real estate website RE/MAX.com, totals 10,832 square feet and sits on about 2.6 acres.
Bids were due on Feb. 1. North Star was the only one to file a formal bid, dated Jan. 1, but the Bluebird Project, a North Conway-based organization aimed at creating housing and preserving historic structures, offered $101 if no one else was interested.
The charter school put together an extensive packet explaining who they are and what they would do. “The primary goal of North Star Academy, a Charter Public School is to build on the principles of a Classical, Socratic education,” states North Star’s mission statement. “From astrophysics to music, or from poetry to robotics, out teaching will illuminate the common principles which connect all subject matters, such as symmetry, dynamics and potential.”
The nascent charter school, which hopes to open in September of 2024, offered $1 for the building. North Star anticipated spending up to $1 million on the facility. They hoped to execute a purchase-and-sales agreement within 45 days of acceptance of the proposal, said paperwork from the school.
According to the state Department of Education, North Star received a $1.1 million grant from federal funds in October.
“Looks like the bid is responsive to the RFP (request for proposal,” said Commissioner Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) of North Star’s bid. “It even has a law firm involved.”
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) called the bid “very exciting.”
North Star Academy was founded by ahe Institute for Classic Culture, said a letter to the commissioners from the ICC’s attorney Robert Best of Sulloway & Hollis, which has offices in New Hampshire, Maine Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Best said ICC’s “vision” for the courthouse is to serve as a K-12 grade charter school that “specializes in law.” He said the school hopes to acquire the building for similar terms that were offered to the Ossipee Historical Society.
The packet identifies James Miller Jr. of Alton as the ICC chair and Dan Yule of Silver Lake as the vice chair. Yule attended the meeting.
The property would revert to the county if it’s not used as charter school within five years.
North Star received its certificate of charter authorization from the New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut last July.
Bluebird’s letter was dated Jan. 31.
“If you receive a proposal from someone in the local Ossipee community to unitize the courthouse, we would be happy for you to accept that proposal,” said Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, principals of Bluebird.
“If you do not receive a proposal that would allow this structure to be saved, we would like to throw our hat in the ring, and we will work to come up with a use that preserves the building and keeps it accessible to the community.”
Plache said the commissioners want the building “saved and used” but they don’t want it back.
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) said: “We certainly don’t want to see it knocked down. It’s a beautiful historical building. That’s why there is a reversionary interest for five years.”
The commissioners toured the building on Dec. 2, 2021. A video of the tour can be viewed on Governmentoversite.com by going to tinyurl.com/2p9ft799
For more information about the ICC, go to iccnh.org.
