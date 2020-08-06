FRYEBURG — The 227th class to graduate from Fryeburg Academy will always be remembered as the seniors who took a little longer path to obtain their diplomas. The Class of 2020 was forced to do its final third of the school year remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead of graduating in late May, are participating in two later summer ceremonies. T
he first, held July 29, went off without a glitch, and students and faculty are hoping that streak will continue with a ceremony planned for Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the campus and remotely.
There are 143 members of the Class of 2020. Commencement originally was to have been on May 29, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, things were moved around on the calendar. Head of School Erin Mayo had hoped to be able to offer the Class a prom and graduation ceremony in August, but Gov. Janet Mills restrictions on no more than 50 people gathering a time curtailed that plan.
“Social distancing dictates have ultimately prevented the prom from happening,” Mayo said Tuesday. “The Old Saco Inn was terrific in being willing to put on a dinner for graduates, but until the end of last week, there was a 50-person limit in Maine on the number of people who can gather at an event; I think it dampened interest. Unfortunately, nothing prom-like is in the cards for the Class of 2020. The 50-person cap led us to design a two-date set of events for Commencement: last Wednesday morning, we held an online opening commencement ceremony.”
On May 28, the Raiders were honored with a parade through two that received two enthusiastic thumbs up from students, staff and the community. It included 100 vehicles with a police escort, that ran from noon-2 p.m., starting at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, then headed south on Route 5 onto Main Street, turned onto Bradley Street, then Pine Street to Portland Street and finally took a right back onto Main Street and ended in front of Fryeburg Academy.
You view the first commencement ceremony online at tinyurl.com/y4sz675c.
Joseph Minnich, Dean to the Class of 2020, a 2001 FA graduate and now the Director of Studies for the Academy, delivered the opening remarks from the Leura Hill Performing Arts Center on July 29. He spoke glowingly “about this remarkable” class.
“This class entered the world in the preamble to or the aftermath of American tragedy (Sept. 11, 2001),” he said, “and now they graduate high school in the midst of a hopefully once in a lifetime worldwide pandemic. The pandemic is a different, slower unfolding type of tragedy but one with an acute sense of loss that is felt by us all.”
He added: “I cannot believe what a positive impression they have made on me and Fryeburg Academy in the lone year I have been their dean. …Suffice to say this is a class I will remember forever. I’ll remember their smiles, their kindness, their personalities and their accomplishments.”
Senior class president Katherine Flynn delivered the welcome.
“To all of those at Fryeburg Academy who put in hours of work to organize our graduation, during these chaotic times, that you,” said Flynn. “On behalf of my class, I would like to say that we are so appreciative of everything you have done to make our graduation possible. And, to my classmates, congratulations, we made it. After four years of hard work and dedication, our time as high school students is coming to an end.”
Fryeburg Academy does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian; commencement speakers are instead selected by the seniors. This year’s honorees were Abigail Hewes and Flynn from the campus and Artem Laptiev spoke from the Ukraine via Zoom.
“They did a terrific job,” Mayo said.
“Although this isn’t how any of us imagined our graduation day or our senior year, here we are,” Hewes said, adding she likes to be a glass-half-full type of girl, “but COVID-19 truly challenged me in this aspect. We all walked the hallways of Fryeburg Academy, played our last game, sang in our last musical, played in our last band concert and went to our last in-person class at FA without even knowing. Mr. (Joseph) Manning (Associate Head of School) said we would be back in just two short weeks. I don’t know about you but this feels like a pretty long two weeks.”
“Class of 2020 we are powerful,” Flynn said. “Your actions are powerful. So, I ask you today as we stand together one last time on the precipice of our futures awaiting the next chapters of our lives to begin, whose worlds are you going to change? And through that, how are you going to change the world? You all have it in you. You just need to take action and use your voice. I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish.”
Laptiev was touched to have been selected to speak and built his speech around kindness.
“I really appreciated our high school community,” he said.
Mayo then presented several awards to the graduating seniors, including naming the top-decile graduates — Gwendolyn Boros, Merys Carty, Kaylee Emery, Katherine Flynn, Abigail Hewes, Sophie Kummer, Artem Laptiev, Patrick Malia, Madison McIntyre, Vy Nguyen, Kaia Staples and Rachel Wadsworth.
Mayo then virtually conferred diplomas for the 60 graduates who couldn't be present either July 29 or Aug. 15, reading names as they appear on their diplomas while sharing their photographs.
“It is really, truly odd to come to a list of names like that and to have a near-empty room and not have the sound of hundreds of people applauding,” said Mayo, “but please know that in my heart and hearts all around the world right now, morning and evening in different parts of the world, many people are applauding the Class of 2020. For those of you whose names I have just read — Godspeed. In life you will have more than one home — you have one at Fryeburg, please come back. And to the rest of the Class of 2020, I very much look forward to seeing you later today or on Aug. 15.”
Mayo spoke about the graduation process.
“Seniors were invited to sign up individually or as a small group for small diploma conferral ceremonies throughout the day on both dates, allowing for friends and family to attend. Eighteen seniors graduated on July 29, and 56 more will do so on Saturday, Aug. 15. We're doing the conferral of diplomas outside in front of the Main Building, as is traditional — when weather allows. Though clearly a scaled-down and very different version of the graduation we'd have otherwise held, the smaller gatherings and ceremonies on the 29th were warm and felt personal; it was a gorgeous day, and we're definitely hoping for another on the 15th.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.