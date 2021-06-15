CONWAY — The Center Conway Baptist Church recently told police that someone sawed the catalytic converter off its van.
For the past year, area police have been warning that such thefts are becoming more common.
Catalytic converters are emission control devices that contain rare and valuable metals that are also used in industrial applications and electronics.
The theft was an item in the Conway Police Log for Saturday.
Pastor Erick Ness told the Sun on Tuesday that the church, located at 3071 East Main St., bought the 2001 Ford 350 Econoline van to carry people back and forth to church but that it hadn't been used in about a year.
It wouldn't pass inspection and the church was going to sell it to a neighbor who is actually still interested in buying it despite the damage, Ness said.
When the neighbor came over to look he spotted the missing catalytic converter and Ness called police Saturday.
Ness said Patrolman Brandon James told him that in a year on the force, he's had six catalytic converter theft cases.
"It doesn't get much lower, buddy," said Ness, when asked what he thought of someone stealing from a church.
Ness said he's heard thefts like this might be drug-related. Asked about the church's ability to forgive the perpetrator, Ness said the Bible says if someone is caught with a stolen item, he or she is supposed to give four times as much in restitution. If the person wants to restore their name back, the person is supposed to restore the victim seven times.
"Of course, forgiveness is supposed to be offered, but forgiveness is supposed to come with repentance where people recognize they are doing wrong and they confess it and make restitution," said Ness.
"We all do things wrong. We are all sinners. We all need the savior."
The law says a theft would be charged as a misdemeanor if the value of the stolen item is less than $1,000 and a felony is more. Ness said the value of the catalytic converter was about $550.
Ness said no one saw the crime as it was being committed. He thinks it might have been recent because the sawed metal was still shiny.
