Conway PD members (with Detective Ricky Gaudreau, Office Manager Lora Labbe, Chief Chris Mattei and School Resource Officer Brandon James leading the pack, from left) take part in Friday’s Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Members of the Jackson and Conway Police Departments (Jackson Police Patrol Officer Martin Bourque and Chief Chris Perley in the front, Conway Police Detective Ricky Gaudreau and Chief Chris Mattei in the back) take part in the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei high-fives cheering Jackson Grammar School students during the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The local leg of the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run was a success on Friday, said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, who organized the Jackson-Conway leg of the run that takes place all over the state.
Participants started at 8:30 a.m. from Jackson down to the Bartlett town line; from there to the Scenic Vista in Intervale, then south to the Conway Village Fire Station.
