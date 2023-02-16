Conway Municipal Budget Committee members Wednesday vote unanimously not to recommend April 11 voters support Keno but it turns out that maybe they don't get to do that as the town received a legal opinion that non-monetary articles like that one don’t get budget committee recommendations. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — An obvious clerical error made it appear the municipal budget committee didn’t get to hear an article Wednesday about a charter commission. But it turned out budgeteers apparently had no business making recommendations about the article.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee Wednesday held a hearing on 37 out of 50 articles on the town warrant this year. The other 12 are planning board articles, and the first is to elect town officials. Earlier in the night, the budget committee held hearings on precinct and school articles.
At the very end of the hearing, during Article 50, “to act any other business,” Sun publisher Mark Guerringue rose to ask what happened to the article he and hundreds of other petitioners signed to get on the April 11 ballot.
“I don’t know how that’s not on there,” said Town Manager John Eastman. “They did have enough signatures.”
The article asks the selectmen to form a charter commission to investigate whether Conway’s form of town government should be changed from SB 2 selectmen/town manager to something else, like a town council. Among the signatories were four out of five board of selectmen.
Budgeteer Stacy Sand wondered how the missing article would affect the ordering of the warrant.
Eastman suggested making the charter commission the last article,which would put it behind a number of non-profit requests for money that historically end the warrant.
Guerringue countered,saying voters would be naccustomed to having an important article at the end. “Seems like it might be not in the right spot,” he said.
Eastman and budget committee chair Peter Donohoe agreed to move it to the middle of the pack.
Eastman and executive secretary Krista Day sought guidance from town counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office on Thursday. Dennis opined that the budget committee need not hear articles that lack a specific monetary appropriation.
This means the budget committee wasn’t required to hear the charter commission article nor a slew of other articles on the warrant.
Directly after a series of hearings on the precinct, school and town warrants late Wednesday night, the budget committee set about voting their recommendations on the articles they had just heard. For example, they voted against a non-monetary article to allow keno.
They also opposed a petitioned article from Settlers to accept Settlers Green Drive and private portions of Common Court as public roads.
On the school warrant, the committee voted 7-3-3 to support closing an elementary school. Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre quoted from state law that he said means budget committee could vote on such articles.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel said former Rep. Frank McCarthy (R-Conway) submitted the legislation to allow the town to vote on non-monetary articles.
Day asked New Hampshire Municipal Association for an opinion on the budgeteers making recommendations on so called “non monetary” articles.
“They cannot,” said NHMA attorney Jonathan E. Cowal. “Recommendations of an official budget committee are only allowed to appear on warrant articles that call for an appropriation. If there is no appropriation, then only the select board gets to make a recommendation.”
Asked if the situation with his article shows the need for a charter commission, Guerringue said: “That the budget committee voted on non-money articles when they weren’t supposed to shows just how complicated SB 2 is. If town officials have trouble getting it right, perhaps it’s time to change, and that’s exactly what a charter commission will try to do.”
Charter petitioner Mark Hounsell opined: “The fact that so many, experienced, intelligent and capable public office holders remain confused by the SB2 provisions after all these years speaks volumes that Conway needs to abandon it,” said Hounsell.
Eastman responded that the issue with the non-monetary articles is true with other forms of town meeting government.
Eastman also said that selectmen will vote on whether to recommend the petitioned charter commission article at their next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 21.
